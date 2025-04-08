Sara Ali Khan in power suit, Sharvari in sleek dress: the divas serve a masterclass in contrasting red carpet style

Tinsel Town divas never back down from dressing up when it comes to parties. All decked up for an event last night, Sara Ali Khan and Sharvari totally turned heads with their outfits. Both the divas embraced the classic black-and-white color palette for the event. While Sharvari donned a dress, Sara chose to fashion a pantsuit. Let’s take a closer look at how they styled their looks.

Sara Ali Khan

We love a good power suit when it comes to parties, and Sara Ali Khan hopped on the trend with a chic black pantsuit for the event. She started with a white cropped layer underneath a longline double-breasted blazer, paired with wide-legged trousers. Completing the look, she opted for pointed-toe shoes.

Keeping the focus on her outfit, Sara went minimal with accessories—styling her look with gold-toned hoops and statement bracelets. For a touch of flair, she folded up the sleeves of her blazer as she posed for the paps.

Flaunting a sleek bun, the Kedarnath actor opted for a contoured makeup look. With a luminous base, she added a hint of blush and bronzer for warmth. Highlighting her eyes with mascara, she completed the look with a nude lip shade.

Sharvari

Looking like a total diva, Sharvari also embraced the classic color palette for her look. Leaning into a trendy vibe, she opted for a corseted mini dress. Featuring a faux closure and a deep sweetheart neckline, the dress was elevated by thin spaghetti straps. With this chic ensemble, she definitely owned the carpet. The stylish piece came from Superdown with a budget-friendly price tag of Rs. 6,900.

To keep it classy for the affair, the actor paired the dress with black stilettos featuring fringes and thin straps—perfectly complementing her outfit. Letting the dress take center stage, she accessorized minimally with a multilayered ring and a compact black purse.

Showing off her wavy locks, the Munjya star kept her makeup minimal and fresh. She opted for a hydrated base with a hint of blush to add warmth. A touch of shine on her eyes, enhanced with lashes and mascara, brought subtle drama. She rounded off the look with a peachy nude lip shade.

While Sharvari brought playful charm in her mini dress, Sara exuded boss-lady vibes in her power suit—proving just how versatile red carpet looks can be.

