Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday opt jeans over fancy outfits for red carpet party, whereas Mrunal Thakur, Triptii Dimri stun in black gowns

Bollywood actresses have been nailing their fashion enthusiast role to perfection, and we’re here to admire their every look. Well, it was no exception when Mrunal Thakur, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Triptii Dimri, along with other actresses, attended the star-studded Maddock Films 20th anniversary celebration. They decided to channel glam energy, keeping things minimal.

Let’s take a detailed look at their ensembles!

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor owned the night with her super simple look. She decided to grace the red carpet in her casual white t-shirt, which had a round neckline and short sleeves. Her choice of top was everyday-friendly, perfect to enhance our wardrobe while keeping things simple. Moving further, she decided to pair it with the dark blue jeans having high-on-waist detailing and a wide-leg silhouette.

Talking about her accessories, she wore studs and a gorgeous heart-shaped neckpiece. Lastly, she left her blonde, highlighted hair open, falling below her shoulders, and parted at the side.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, for the party, ditched the gown and dress look and decided to make an appearance in her casual jeans and top. She slayed in the fitted bodice top that stuck to her upper body like a glove. She paired the top with faded grey cargo jeans. It had a high-on-waist fitting and loose silhouette, ensuring style and comfort with each movement.

For styling, Ananya carried a classy bag over her shoulder, a statement necklace and stone-studded ear cuffs that effortlessly captured all the attention.

Mrunal Thakur

For the glamorous night, Mrunal Thakur decided to go with a black dress, and honestly, it’s a perfect pick when you want to stand out in the crowd. She was in the Alla dress by Studio Lexi. Her choice of outfit was all about bringing sultry elegance to the red carpet with its strapless design and delicate lace detailing at the middle. She wore it, flaunting her collarbones as well as her waist, and we are swooning over it. The fitted bodice hugged the actress’ body from all angles and seamlessly flowed down to her feet.

Wait, guys! There’s more to it. She decided to further enhance her appearance with the statement choker piece and metallic bracelet on her wrist. For the perfect night event appearance, she kept her makeup dewy and her hair short and open, parted at the side.

Triptii Dimri

Just like Mrunal Thakur, Triptii Dimri, too, decided to slay the night event in an all-black outfit. She made a glamorous appearance in a strapless, draped bustier dress that showed off her collarbones. The fitted bodice accentuated the actress’ well-toned physique, whereas the drape detailing at the middle added a modern edge. This gown cascaded down to her legs, making it just right to own the spotlight.

Adding accessories, she decided to enhance her look with the delicate neckpiece, stud earrings, and bracelet for the flawless masterpiece. And also tied her hair into a sleek bun. Her lips, painted in bold red lipstick, added the sexiest vibe to her overall appearance.

