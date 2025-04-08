BLACKPINK's Jennie called 'least talented' in resurfaced clip over 'leading group' remark; compared to oldest member Jisoo

BLACKPINK member Jennie, who is currently basking in the success of her debut full-length solo album, Ruby, recently appeared in an interview with Zane Lowe where she was asked regarding the unofficial leader of the group. Her response to that led to her facing heavy criticism from fans. Recently, the clip had been gaining attention again, with several social media users comparing her presence and contribution for the group to that of Jisoo's. They also accused Jennie of not giving her 100 percent in group acts, unlike the other members.

In the resurfaced clip, Jennie was heard saying, "I know what to do and I know how to do it. There was a side of me that told me all the time back in the trainee days. I don't think that necessarily made me think for everyone like I need to lead, but because I was going on a clear path, it was easier for the rest of the girls to see maybe where she's taking." Though the clip had more to that, where she mentioned how Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and she completed each other, only this particular part was cropped and circulated.

Fans lashed out at her on social media, stating reasons why she was unworthy of being BLACKPINK's leader. Jennie was called "the least talented," and clips were circulated where she was allegedly seen being "lazy" and "unprofessional" during group performances. They also accused BLACKPINK's label, YG Entertainment, of being biased towards Jennie, leading to her being "delusional" about leading the group. An X-user said they would understand if the other three members made such a remark as "They’ve each led the group in some ways. But Jennie? Not really."



Some fans were of the opinion that if there was an "UNOFFICIAL LEADER OF BLACKPINK," it was the oldest member, Jisoo. One of them shared a video compilation of Jisoo doing leader-like things for her group, including letting others choose things before her, making sure no member felt left out and taking over the interview answering when a member got stuck. One of the clips also showed Lisa saying, "Jisoo leads the group like a leader and it was nice to have that side of her." Many others joined in the comment of the post, stating how they mistook Jisoo as the leader due to her qualities.

