Box Office: Analyzing the potential of 3 upcoming movies by Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is currently one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema. With just one film, he has left behind several younger and older stars. The actor made his pan-Indian debut in 2021 with Pushpa: The Rise. Since his recently released Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun has become one of the most bankable names in India today.

Showing this bankability, Allu Arjun is leading one of the most expensive and unique projects of Indian cinema, tentatively being referred to as AA22 x A6. This Atlee directorial has been announced on the actor’s birthday with a special promo, keeping its hype already at its peak. The film will be produced by Sun Pictures. As this mega Pan-India project is added to Allu Arjun’s lineup, let’s look at Allu Arjun’s upcoming movies and their box office potential.

1. AA22 x A6

AA22 is announced as a massive package of treats for fans on Allu Arjun’s birthday. As per the recently released promo, the film will be a magnum opus pan-Indian film heavily dependent on VFX, with some of the most prominent artists and technicians coming on board for a massive product.

The film stars Allu Arjun as the lead and is directed by Atlee, whose last film, Jawan, was a massive blockbuster with a worldwide gross of Rs 1159 crore. It is being produced under the banner of Sun Pictures.

2. Pushpa 3: The Rampage

Allu Arjun’s much-loved Pushpa franchise touched new levels of success with the recent Pushpa 2: The Rule. It became one of the biggest grossers in the history of Indian cinema, grossing Rs 1642 crore worldwide. Taking this successful film series further ahead, Pushpa 3: The Rampage was confirmed by the team directed by Sukumar, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna once again in the lead.

The release date of the film is not yet confirmed, but it will surely be a blockbuster whenever it is made.

3. Untitled film with Trivikram

According to several reports, Allu Arjun has signed on for his fourth collaboration with the celebrated Telugu director Trivikram. The duo had earlier collaborated on hugely successful films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, S/O Satyamurthy, and Julayi.

Their fourth collaboration will be a high-budget socio-mythological fantasy produced by Naga Vamsi. The film would also mark the director Trivikram’s first-ever pan-India movie.

