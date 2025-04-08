Natasha Rothwell Teases Belinda’s Big Comeback and What’s Next on The White Lotus Season 4

Natasha Rothwell's return as Belinda in Season 3 of The White Lotus had fans on edge, and she knew it. From the moment she recognized Greg (Jon Gries) at the Thailand resort, Belinda sensed danger. After all, she remembered him from Season 1 as the man who married Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), the wealthy guest who had once promised to fund Belinda's spa and then backed out. When Belinda learned that Tanya had died shortly after marrying Greg, alarm bells went off.

Advertisement

Rothwell told Variety she didn't know how the story would end when she first signed on. "I just love working with Mike White and HBO," she said. But once she read the scripts, she was hooked and shocked.

Despite her fears, Belinda survived and came out on top. After Greg tried to deny who he was, he eventually offered her USD 100,000 to stay quiet. But it was her son Zion (Nicholas Duvernay) who convinced her to hear Greg out and successfully negotiated the amount up to USD 5 million. Belinda and Zion left Thailand grinning, their future suddenly looking much brighter.

For Rothwell, playing Belinda as a mother was a refreshing shift from her Season 1 role as a hotel employee. "It was major," she said. "Seeing Zion step up to protect her was special."

Belinda's moment of triumph, checking her account in a bonnet and pajamas was one Rothwell wanted to feel authentic. "It's the small things," she said. "She's not wearing a bra. She's pacing. That's real."

Advertisement

But the decision wasn't easy. Rothwell stated that Belinda struggled to stay true to her values and accept much-needed financial relief. She said Belinda only agreed to hear Greg out after being encouraged by Zion, and the USD 5 million offer was a complete surprise. According to Rothwell, that's when Belinda realized she finally had some power.

As for a potential return in Season 4, Rothwell wasn't sure but remained open to the idea. She pointed out that she had underlined the line where Belinda says she wants to be "hard to find," suggesting a version where Belinda takes the money and informs the police, or maybe Greg ends up chasing her.

Whether or not the character comes back, Rothwell feels satisfied that Belinda finally got a win. She said Belinda is no longer putting everyone else first and simply wants to enjoy the feeling of not owing anyone anything.

ALSO READ: The White Lotus Season 3 Creator Mike White REACTS to Viewer Complaints Over 'Boring' Pace: 'Get the F**k Out...'