Met Gala 2025 date, theme, speculated guestlist, and everything you want to know

Every fashionista looks forward to the fashion calendar’s biggest event—the MET Gala. The annual haute couture festival encounters a slew of industry stalwarts including tinsel town stars, young creatives, and fashion mavens from around the globe. Every year, the MET Gala aka Oscars of fashion renders celebrities pulling off in the most innovative and phantasmagorial costumes, making the event absolutely iconic.

The sartorial extravaganza follows a theme and a dress code is given to the attendees. As seen in years past, the titans of the industry do not leave any stone unturned to show up in their best ensembles, making the MET Gala the biggest fashion occasion every year.

Below is the MET Gala Q&A that covers most of the event’s aspects:

What is the MET Gala?

The MET Gala is an annual charity event and fundraiser for the popular fashion wing of The MET—The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The event is held every year in May, marking the opening of the institute’s annual fashion exhibition. MET Gala is entirely self-funded and raises eight-figure sums every year.

When and Where is the MET Gala 2025?

The MET Gala takes place every year on the first Monday in May. The MET Gala 2025 will be held on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

What is the MET Gala 2025 Theme?

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the 2025 MET Gala theme on 9th October 2024. The institute this year’s spring 2025 exhibition will have “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” as its theme, inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. This theme explores the style of Black men, pertaining to dandyism, a context rooted in the 18th century which means a man’s style, conduct, and approach towards impeccable and polished fashion.

Who are the MET Gala Co-chairs and Hosts?

The Co-chairs of the 2025 MET Gala are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour. LeBron James will serve as an honorary chair at the event.

This year’s Gala will also have a host committee including Angel Reese, André 3000, Edward Enninful, Tyla, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Janelle Monáe, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Jeremy Pope, Ayo Edebiri, Rashid Johnson, Audra McDonald, Sha'Carri Richardson, Jeremy O. Harris, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Jordan Casteel, Kara Walker, and Usher.

What is the dress code for MET Gala 2025?

The dress code for MET Gala 2025 is “Tailored for You”, aligning with its theme about menswear and suiting.

What is the tentative guest like for the MET Gala 2025?

Although an official guest list hasn’t been released, an array of celebrities are expected to show up at the event, according to Page Six . Rachel Zelger is reportedly on the personally-approved guest-list of Anna Wintour. Other celebrities anticipated to be on the list are Doechii, Lizzo, Shakira, Mary J. Blige, Ashley Graham, and Amelia Gray.

From the Indian A-listers, Mom-to-be Kiara Advani is all set to make a stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2025.

In the years past, the event has hosted over 450 attendees including mavens from different industries like sports, politics, arts, and more.

Which Indian celebrities have attended the MET Gala 2024?

Over the years a few Indian celebrities have made striking appearances at the MET Gala including, Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla, Isha Ambani, and Mona Patel. However, 2024 saw a groundbreaking appearance by the Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who truly stole the spotlight in a Sabyasachi custom-design gem-studded mint-green saree that featured a 23-foot-long train. Honoring the 2024 MET Gala’s theme—Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion—Alia looked ravishing in the sartorial masterpiece by Sabyasachi, perfectly aligning with last year’s dress code, Garden of Time.

