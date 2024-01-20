Lee Sun Kyun Case: South Korean Police initiates formal investigation into late actor's drug use allegations

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of possible suicide and drug usage

Late actor Lee Sun Kyun's case is now under investigation by the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency's Anti-Corruption and Economic Crime Investigation Unit. The case, initially handled by the Incheon Police Agency, revolves around allegations of drug use.

The investigation into late actor Lee Sun Kyun's drug use allegations has taken a new turn as the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency's Anti-Corruption and Economic Crime Investigation Unit has assumed control following a request for external assistance from the Incheon Police Agency. This move, initiated on January 18, aims to address concerns of potential bias and ensure fairness in probing the leaked information surrounding the case.

Initially referred to as "top celebrity L" on October 19, 2023, the drug use allegations against Lee Sun Kyun emerged during an internal investigation, where issues of premature identity disclosure surfaced.

Legal sources reveal that the allegations were not prompted by a statement from a 29-year-old entertainment establishment manager (A) but rather stemmed from a tip-off by a 28-year-old former actress (B). B, who presented A's hair as evidence and implicated Lee Sun Kyun based on recorded phone conversations, was subsequently arrested for extorting 50 million KRW (37,317 USD) from the actor under coercion charges.

More details about late Lee Sun Kyun's case

The drug use allegations against actor Lee Sun Kyun initially surfaced on October 19, 2023, referring to him as "top celebrity L," which led to a tragic turn of events. Premature identity disclosure concerns emerged during the internal investigation. Having been summoned for police questioning three times, Lee Sun Kyun was found dead in a vehicle on December 27, 2023.

In response to this case, prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including film director Bong Joon Ho, singer Yoon Jong Shin, and actress Yoon Yeo Jeong, have actively advocated for implementing a 'Lee Sun Kyun Prevention Law.' This proposed legislation aims to prevent human rights violations by investigative agencies, shedding light on the need for reform in handling sensitive cases involving public figures.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is indulging in drug usage, having suicidal thoughts or anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

