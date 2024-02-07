Lee Young Ae’s new drama Uinyeo Dae Jang Geum is unrelated to 2003 Jewel in the Palace; production team clarifies

The makers of Lee Young Ae’s upcoming historical drama Uinyeo Dae Jang Geum (romanized title) have confirmed that it is distinct from the 2003 MBC drama Jewel in the Palace (also recognized as Dae Jang Geum).

On February 5, Fantagio states, "Indeed, Uinyeo Dae Jang Geum is an entirely separate and unrelated undertaking from Jewel in the Palace. It constitutes a fresh fictional narrative inspired by the historical figure Dae Jang Geum and her story; it does not involve the revival of characters from the preceding drama." They elaborated, stating, "While the project is still in the developmental phase subsequent to the collaboration with the writing team, no definitive determinations have been reached as of yet."

Recently, scriptwriter Kim Young Hyun, the mastermind behind Jewel in the Palace, made it clear that she is not associated with Fantagio's creation of Uinyeo Dae Jang Geum. Upon being informed about the project through media coverage, both Kim Young Hyun and the original drama's production team stressed that Uinyeo Dae Jang Geum has no connection to Jewel in the Palace, including its setting, characters, and plot.

Meanwhile, in January, Fantagio revealed their plans to commence filming Uinyeo Dae Jang Geum in October, alongside the announcement of actress Lee Young Ae's casting. Lee Young Ae previously portrayed the titular character in Jewel in the Palace. Uinyeo Dae Jang Geum is reported to explore Jang Geum's life journey following her transition into a uinyeo (female physician).

Lee Young Ae is a renowned South Korean actress celebrated worldwide for her prominent roles in both television and film. She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of the lead character in the immensely successful Korean historical drama Jewel in the Palace. Additionally, her performance as a vengeful single mother in the crime thriller film Sympathy For Lady Vengeance earned critical acclaim. Lee embarked on her career as a TV model in 1991, transitioning to television dramas and movies after featuring in television commercials. Her popularity soared notably following her remarkable performance in the hit Korean drama Jewel in the Palace. In 2009, Lee tied the knot with Jeong Ho Young, a Korean-American businessman, in the United States. Subsequently, in 2011, Lee Young Ae welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, into her family.

