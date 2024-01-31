Lee Young Ae to return with iconic role as Dae Jang Geum after 20 years; Jewel In the Palace 2 shares plans

Lee Young Ae is set to make a comeback reprising her renowned character of Dae Jang Geum from the timeless Korean drama Jewel in the Palace.

Lee Young Ae set to reprise her iconic role after 20 years

Fantagio officially announced on January 30 that the highly anticipated historical drama Uinyeo Dae Jang Geum (romanized title) is set to commence filming in October. With lead actress Lee Young Ae secured for the role in June of the previous year, the recent finalization of the contract with the drama's scriptwriter marks a significant step forward.

Uinyeo Dae Jang Geum will intricately explore the life journey of Jang Geum as she evolves into an unyeo (female physician), continuing the narrative inspired by MBC's 2003 drama Jewel in the Palace. Notably, 2024 signifies the 20th anniversary of the drama, adding extra significance to its commencement this year. The production aims to air early next year.

Fans' reaction to Jewel in the Palace 2 and more about Lee Young Ae

Enthusiastic fans eagerly anticipate Lee Young Ae reprising her iconic role as Dae Jang Geum after two decades, expressing their excitement since the announcement of her involvement in the new drama. Some fans enthusiastically shared their anticipation on social media platforms, with one ecstatically tweeting, "I'M LITERALLY SCREAMINGGGGGG, MY LEE YOUNG AE HEART IS MELTING." Another fan defended Lee Young Ae against doubters, stating, "People are doubting Lee Young Ae when she decides to do Jewel in the Palace because she has a western look which may not fit the role as a woman in hanbok. But she proved them wrong as the drama's rating is constantly rising because of her power of acting." Additional fans joined in, proclaiming, "LEE YOUNG AE GLOBAL DOMINATION PART 2 COMING SOON."

