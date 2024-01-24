Lee Young Ae, the 52-year-old actress recently got behind the role of a violinist turned orchestra conductor in the 12-part series Maestra: Strings of Truth which aired on tvN, TVING and Disney+ (in some regions) from December 9, 2023, to January 14, 2024. The actress who has been the face of many popular K-dramas has seen it all and taking on the complex role of Cha Se Eum finds her challenging herself yet again.

About Lee Young Ae in Maestra: Strings of Truth

Much like its name, the mystery thriller which follows the path of music, Maestra: Strings of Truth created by Studio Dragon, is a K-drama about the life of female conductors who make up only 5 per cent of the total number in the world. Cha Se Eum learns of mysterious happenings around her within her orchestra and goes looking for the truth while continuing her journey as a conductor. Meanwhile, her own secret looms over her head, trying to break free at any moment.

She comes across her ex-partner Yoo Jung Jae, played by Lee Moo Saeng and more truth unfolds from their young lives. Meanwhile, her interactions with Hwang Bo Reum Byul’s

Lee Young Ae Interview

In an exclusive chat with us, Lee Young Ae speaks about learning violin before taking on the role of Cha Se Eum and giving advice to her juniors in the entertainment industry. Read the full interview below.

Advertisement

What kind of preparation did you undergo for taking on the role of a violinist? Have you ever had the chance to learn a violin before starring in this role?

I first learned it for this show, Maestra: Strings of Truth. I continued for about 6 months, at least once or twice a week for 3 hours.

What were the most difficult and most easy bits about taking on this role?

It took me a while to get used to conducting and playing the violin for the first time, so it was physically challenging, and I wanted to play more classical music since the orchestra worked really hard.

What is your off-screen chemistry like with the actors in Maestra? Who do you often text or meet up with in your daily life?

For the orchestra, not only me but also the actors practiced a lot together before filming, so we became a real orchestra team. Hwang Bo Reum Byul, who plays Lee Ru Na, is a rookie actress who lives close to me, so I invited her home to eat and talk with her often.

With a TV career spanning 2 decades, what has been the most memorable role for you personally? Why?

I feel attached to all the roles I've played in many dramas and movies. Dae Jang Geum is meaningful to me in many ways because it was the beginning of introducing K-dramas to people in India and around the world.

What is your advice for any juniors who wish to have a successful and long-lasting career like yourself? How were you able to keep going for all these years?

I would tell them to be steady and diligent, to be kind to themselves and their surroundings, and to be unwavering.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Crush talks comeback with wonderego, pressure after Rush Hour success and impressive discography