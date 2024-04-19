Love To Hate You’s Kim Ji Hoon to lead upcoming spy thriller Butterfly alongside Kim Tae Hee and Park Hae Soo

Kim Ji Hoon, the South Korean actor known for his striking looks and build is back with a new role. Good news has arrived for the fans of the actor who have been waiting to see the Ballerina star again in action.

With news of upcoming series and dramas coming in every day, here is one more. Kim Ji Hoon in new developments has bagged a new role in an upcoming thriller series from Prime Video, Butterfly.

Kim Ji Hoon to play the lead role alongside Kim Tae Hee and Park Hae Soo in Butterfly

Kim Ji Hoon was last seen playing a big scary villain in the webtoon-based K-drama Death Game alongside Seo In Guk and Park So Dam. Since then, fans have been eager to see him back on the screen.

In a fortunate turn of events, Kim Ji Hoon has bagged his first Hollywood role in an upcoming spy thriller series from Prime Video. Kim Ji Hoon will play a lead role in the series alongside Squid Game’s Park Hae Soo and Hi Bye, Mama’s Kim Tae Hee.

Butterfly is set to have a run of six episodes and is based on a graphic novel of the same name by by Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett. The series stars Daniel Dae Kim and Reina Hardesty.

Kim Ji Hoon is set to play Gun who is a brutal hitman with the challenge of killing the renowned agent David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim). With this, the Ballerina actor will once again embrace a villain role filled with action and thrill. This piece of news has started a rage of excitement among his fans who long to see him again in his iconic action role.

Who is Kim Ji Hoon?

Kim Ji Hoon is a South Korean actor. He received acclaim for his role as the main villain in the action and revenge thriller movie Ballerina.

Kim Ji Hoon shined in a lead role in the rom-com K-drama Love To Hate You. His other noted K-dramas include Money Heist Korea, Death’s Game, Babel, and Flower of Evil among others.

