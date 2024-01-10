Rain and Kim Tae Hee’s female stalker gets six-month prison sentence and 40 hours of treatment program

South Korean celebrity couple, Rain and Kim Tae Hee, heaved a sigh of relief as a woman in her 40s, who was accused of stalking the duo repeatedly, was sentenced to a six-month prison term. The Criminal Division 9 of the Seoul Western District Court announced their verdict on 10 January KST.

The woman, whose identity hasn’t been disclosed, was found guilty of violating the Stalking Punishment Act. In addition, the lady has also been ordered to undergo 40 hours of treatment programs, which is specifically meant for stalking perpetrators.

How did Rain and Kim Tae Hee’s stalking incident start?

Rain and Kim Tae Hee’s female stalker has visited their house in Itaewon-dong, Yongsan District, since March 2021 and annoyed them by knocking and ringing their doorbell, again and again. As per reports, the lady has visited the couple’s residence 14 times between March and October 2022 and has also followed the duo to their beauty salon.

As a first-time offender, she received three warnings from the police for her acts and some minor penalties. However, she continued to make such attempts and was eventually indicted on stalking charges in late 2022. The court has acknowledged that constant stalking is a criminal offense and it cannot be taken lightly for the sake of the couple’s safety.

The court has given her a six-month-long prison sentence, along with appropriate treatment to prevent recurrence, as the lady seems to have a mental illness and lacks family support for treatment.

About Rain and Kim Tae Hee

Rain and Kim Tae Hee are one of the most adorable star couples in South Korea. The duo got hitched on 19 January 2017 and are blessed with two children. Both are well-established artists in the entertainment industry.

While Rain (full name Jung Ji Hoon) is a successful K-pop idol, and actor, who was last seen in the medical-comedy drama Ghost Doctor (2022), Kim Hae Tae is considered one of the prettiest Korean actresses. The latter has attained worldwide stardom with her dramas, namely, Stairway to Heaven (2003), Yong Pal (2015), Hi Bye, Mama! (2020) and more.

