Happy Birthday Kim Da Mi: Itaewon Class, The Witch, Soulmate, more; top 5 charismatic main character roles of actress

Happy Kim Da Mi Day! As the acclaimed actress celebrates her 29th birthday, let's commemorate her talent by highlighting her top 5 powerful roles. From her captivating portrayal in Itaewon Class to the haunting intensity of The Witch, Kim Da Mi continues to mesmerize audiences with her versatile performances.

Kim Da Mi turns 29

Kim Da Mi, born on April 9, 1995, is a prominent South Korean actress renowned for her versatile performances across film and television. She gained widespread recognition for her breakout role as the enigmatic protagonist in the action-mystery film The Witch: Part 1.

The Subversion released in 2018, showcasing her exceptional talent earned numerous newcomer awards. This success propelled her into the spotlight, leading to subsequent roles in high-profile projects such as the JTBC series Itaewon Class in 2020, where she delivered a compelling performance that earned her the Best New Actress (TV) Award at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Kim Da Mi's acting prowess further solidified her status as a rising star as she continued to captivate audiences with her portrayal of complex characters. In 2021, she reunited with Choi Woo Sik in the SBS drama Our Beloved Summer, reaffirming her versatility and on-screen chemistry.

With her talent, dedication, and growing body of work, Kim Da Mi remains a celebrated figure in Korean cinema, admired for her ability to bring depth and authenticity to every role she undertakes. As she continues to evolve and challenge herself with diverse projects, audiences eagerly anticipate witnessing her continued success and contributions to the world of film and television.

Top 5 Kim Da Mi roles to watch in celebration of her birthday

1. Ja Yoon in The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion

In The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, Kim Da Mi delivers a gripping performance as Ja Yoon, a young girl with latent superpowers who escapes from a clandestine laboratory. Ja Yoon's journey is marked by a blend of innocence and inner turmoil as she grapples with her mysterious past and discovers her extraordinary abilities. Kim Da Mi brings depth and intensity to the character, portraying Ja Yoon's transformation from a seemingly ordinary girl to a formidable force with both vulnerability and strength. Her portrayal captivates audiences, contributing to the film's success and earning widespread acclaim for her compelling performance.

2. Itaewon Class

In Itaewon Class, Kim Da Mi delivers a standout performance as Jo Yi Seo, the intelligent and multi-talented manager of Park Sae Ro Yi's (played by Park Seo Joon) bar-restaurant, DanBam. With an IQ of 162, Yi Seo is renowned as a power blogger and social media influencer, bringing a dynamic energy to the establishment. Despite initial perceptions of her as lacking empathy and potentially sociopathic, Yi Seo develops genuine connections with her coworkers, demonstrating growth and compassion. Kim Da Mi portrays Yi Seo's complexity with finesse, captivating viewers with her portrayal of a character who evolves from an ambitious strategist to someone capable of profound empathy and loyalty.

3. Our Beloved Summer

In Our Beloved Summer, Kim Da Mi portrays Kook Yeon Soo, a fiercely independent and realistic PR expert. As one of the main characters, Yeon Soo navigates the complexities of reuniting with her ex-lover, Choi Ung (played by Choi Woo Shik), after their high school documentary resurfaces. Known for her strong will and self-reliance, Yeon Soo contrasts with Ung's free-spirited nature, adding depth to their dynamic. Kim Da Mi brings Yeon Soo to life with authenticity, capturing her character's resilience and emotional depth as she confronts past memories and navigates unexpected circumstances, contributing to the series' heartfelt portrayal of love and growth.

4. The Witch: Part 2. The Other One

In The Witch: Part 2. The Other One, Kim Da Mi makes a special appearance as Goo Ja Yoon. Though brief, her role adds depth to the narrative, connecting her character to the mysterious world of witches and the protagonist's journey. With her nuanced performance, Kim Da Mi leaves a memorable impact, contributing to the film's suspenseful atmosphere and intriguing storyline. As Ja Yoon, she brings complexity and intrigue, hinting at deeper connections and plot developments, enriching the overall cinematic experience for viewers eagerly following the sequel's thrilling narrative.

5. Soulmate

Kim Da Mi portrays Ahn Mi So, the best friend of Ha Eun since childhood, in the romantic drama film Soulmate. As the character central to the narrative alongside Jeon So Nee and Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Da Mi delivers a compelling performance, navigating the complexities of friendship, love, and the passage of time. Her portrayal captures the essence of Mi So's journey, from carefree adolescence to the challenges of adulthood, adding depth and authenticity to the storyline. Through her nuanced acting, Kim brings Mi So to life, showcasing her character's growth and evolution amidst the ups and downs of her relationship with Ha Eun.

Kim Da Mi is expected to appear next in a sci-fi Netflix film titled The Great Flood as Anna, an AI development researcher. As per reports, in The Great Flood, Anna, a researcher specializing in AI development, finds herself trapped in her sinking apartment building alongside Hee Jo (Park Hae Soo), a member of a human resource security team, in the midst of a catastrophic flood engulfing Earth. As they fight for survival amidst the rising waters, Hee Jo's unwavering determination to rescue Anna raises questions about his motives. Uncovering a mysterious connection between them, Anna begins to suspect that someone may be orchestrating their struggle for reasons yet unknown. As the waters continue to rise, Anna and Hee Jo must unravel the truth behind their perilous predicament before it's too late. With its gripping plot and captivating star cast the film that started its production in 2022, is likely to premiere in 2024.

