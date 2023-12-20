Kim Tae Hee to make a special appearance in Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun’s Welcome to Samdalri

Kim Tae Hee will appear as a guest star in the JTBC drama Welcome to Samdalri. The drama starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun is mid-way through its total episodes.

Kim Tae Hee to make a guest appearance in Welcome to Samdalri

Kim Tae Hee’s appearance in the drama was announced on December 20 by an official from Welcome to Samdalri. He said, "It is true that Kim Tae Hee will make a special appearance," adding that filming for her role began on December 18.

Kim Tae Hee's cameo in Welcome to Samdalri was possible because of her association with writer Kwon Hye Yoo, recognized for her involvement in tvN's Hi Bye, Mama! With this interesting twist, viewers are keen to unveil the role that Kim Tae Hee will portray in Welcome to Samdalri. Recently, Kim Tae Hee demonstrated her passion for acting in the ENA drama House with a Yard, which concluded in June.

More about Kim Tae Hee and Welcome to Samdalri

Kim Tae Hee, a South Korean actress and model affiliated with BS Company (Korea), commenced her career in modeling and television commercials before making her film debut in Last Present. Renowned for her roles in Korean dramas like Iris, Love Story in Harvard, My Princess, and her breakthrough as the antagonist in the popular SBS TV series Stairway to Heaven, Kim Tae Hee earned widespread recognition.

In 1999, she relocated to Seoul to pursue higher education at Seoul National University, where she later became the president of the SNU Women's Ski Club. After graduating in 2005 with a degree in fashion design, Kim Tae Hee transitioned from Namoo Actors to Lua Entertainment in January 2010, and presently, she is associated with Story J Company. Her relationship with singer Rain was confirmed by her agency on January 2, 2013, leading to their marriage on January 19, 2017.

Directed by Cha Young Hoon, known for his work on When the Camellia Blooms, Welcome to Samdalri features Ji Chang Wook in the role of Jo Yong Pil. Jo Yong Pil has remained devoted to his hometown on Jeju Island throughout his life, driven by the desire to safeguard its residents. Shin Hye Sun portrays Jo Sam Dal, Jo Yong Pil's childhood friend who, unlike him, aspired to leave their small town, Samdal, and relocate to Seoul.

Meanwhile, the next episode of Welcome to Samdalri airs on December 23.

