Squid Game’s Park Hae Soo and actress Kim Tae Hee set to star in Hollywood series Butterfly by Daniel Dae Kim

Renowned South Korean actors Park Hae Soo and Kim Tae Hee are slated to appear in the upcoming Prime Video series Butterfly. This spy thriller, headlined by Daniel Dae Kim, has recently expanded its impressive cast to include Nayoon Kim, according to a report by Variety on January 30. Prime Video gave the green light to this new American series in May 2023, commissioning a six-episode series for streaming.

Kim Tae Hee and Park Hae Soo making their way to Hollywood

After earning an Emmy nomination for his outstanding performance in Squid Game, Park Hae Soo, also known for his lead role in the acclaimed series Narco-Saints, is set to expand his global presence. The actor has been enlisted as a recurring guest star in the upcoming spy thriller. His agency, UTA, affirmed this, stating, "He intends to bring impact to the series by delivering English lines in Butterfly.”

Meanwhile, Kim Tae Hee, known for her roles in Korean dramas such as Hi Bye Mama, Stairway to Heaven, Revenant, and others, affirmed her participation in Butterfly through a statement from her agency, Story J. The agency conveyed, "Kim Tae Hee has decided to take on a role in Butterfly."

Narrative of the series Butterfly

The television series Butterfly is adapted from the renowned graphic novel of the identical title, penned by Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett, complemented by visuals from Antonio Fuso and Stefano Simeone.

The narrative centers on the enigmatic character of David Jung, played by Daniel Dae Kim, a former U.S. intelligence agent whose life takes a drastic turn due to a pivotal decision. As he becomes entwined with the past, he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, an agent tasked with eliminating him. Alongside other cast members, Reina Hardesty is also set to feature in the series alongside Kim Tae Hee.

More about Park Hae Soo and Kim Tae Hee

Kim Tae Hee, a South Korean actress and model associated with BS Company (Korea), commenced her career in modeling and television commercials, making her film debut in Last Present. Notably recognized for her roles in Korean dramas such as Iris, Love Story in Harvard, My Princess, and Stairway to Heaven, she gained widespread acclaim through her portrayal of the antagonistic stepsister in the popular SBS TV series Stairway to Heaven.

Kim Tae Hee made a career transition in January 2010, moving from Namoo Actors to join Lua Entertainment, a company founded by her brother-in-law. Currently, she is affiliated with Story J Company.

While, Park Hae Soo, a South Korean actor affiliated with BH Entertainment, expanded his reach by signing with the U.S. agency, United Talent Agency (UTA), as announced on July 29, 2022. Commencing his theatrical journey in 2007 with Mr. Lobby, Park Hae Soo garnered acclaim in 2017 for his performance in the series Prison Playbook, earning him the Best New Actor award at The Seoul Awards. His fame surged notably with his role in the 2021 Netflix series Squid Game.

