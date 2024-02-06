Gong Yoo, Kim Soo Hyun, Go Yoon Jung, more; Top 10 actor's comebacks to look out for on Netflix in 2024

2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Korean entertainment, with numerous highly anticipated comebacks from Korean artists and a slew of captivating K-dramas and films featuring some of the industry's finest actors. Spanning across various genres such as romance, thriller, sci-fi, and more, this year promises to cater to diverse tastes.

OTT platform Netflix is set to deliver an electrifying year of entertainment with a diverse lineup of Korean and global content. The streaming giant's unveiling of its Next On Netflix roster teases an array of highly anticipated shows and movies, ensuring viewers worldwide will be kept on the edge of their seats. Here are top Korean stars comeback you can look out for in 2024 on Netflix

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in The Queen of Tears

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won are set to make their comeback as lead cast in the upcoming business romance drama, The Queen of Tears. In this captivating storyline, Kim Soo Hyun portrays Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of the Queens Group, while Kim Ji Won takes on the role of Hong Hae In, the heiress of this chaebol. Despite facing numerous challenges, they bravely defy the odds and embark on a marital journey, determined to make it work. Adding depth and humor to the narrative are Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon, who will be portraying significant roles in this romantic comedy.

Choi Woo Shik and Son Suk Ku in A Killer’s Paradox

Adapted from a webtoon, A Killer Paradox is a dark comedy thriller revolving around Lee Tang (played by Choi Woo Shik), an ordinary man who unintentionally kills a serial killer. This sets off a chain of events as police detective Jang Nam Gam (portrayed by Son Suk Ku) starts pursuing him.

Viewers can anticipate seeing Choi Woo Shik on their television screens following his appearance in Our Beloved Summer (2021), while Son Suk Gu returns after his role in D.P. Season 2 (2023).

Go Yoon Jung in Resident Playbook

Resident Playbook (Working Title) serves as the spin-off of the beloved series Hospital Playlist, offering viewers a glimpse into the intense yet heartfelt lives of OB-GYN residents navigating their roles at Jongno Yulje Medical Center. Go Yoon Jung has been confirmed to star in this new drama, portraying a first-year Obstetrics and Gynecology resident at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center. Director Shin Won Ho and writer Lee Woo Jung, renowned for their work on the Reply series and Hospital Playlist, will collaborate as creators for this new drama. As a spin-off of Hospital Playlist, Resident Playbook will continue to depict the realistic and relatable hospital lives, along with the turbulent friendships, of doctors and residents at a university hospital.

Gong Yoo in The Trunk

The Trunk unfolds the story of a clandestine marriage service that is exposed when a trunk mysteriously washes up on the shore of a lake, revealing the peculiar marriage between a couple entangled in the mystery. Gong Yoo is poised to captivate audiences once again after his appearance in The Silent Sea in 2021. Additionally, fans can anticipate his cameo as the salesman in the highly anticipated Squid Game Season 2.

Kim Da Mi and Park Hae Soo in The Great Flood

Taking place on Earth's final day, this gripping sci-fi disaster film unfolds a desperate struggle to rescue a child trapped in a flooding apartment as a catastrophic flood consumes the planet. Among those struggling to survive are An Na (played by Kim Da Mi) and Hee Jo (portrayed by Park Hae Soo). An Na, an AI development researcher, and Hee Jo, a member of a human resource security team, must fight against the rising waters. But what drives Hee Jo's determination to save An Na, and who is pulling the strings behind the scenes?

Song Joong Ki in My Name Is Loh Kiwan

In the upcoming drama, Loh Ki Wan (played by Song Joong Ki) is a North Korean defector who finds himself in the unfamiliar territory of Belgium, having fled from North Korea with his mother, Ok Hee. Desiring to settle down in his new surroundings, Ki Wan's only hope lies in obtaining refugee status from the Belgian government, a quest he fervently pursues.

Along the way, Ki Wan crosses paths with Marie, a former Korean citizen who has since acquired Belgian citizenship. Marie, a former sharpshooter, lacks a sense of purpose in life unlike Ki Wan, who seeks a fresh start in Belgium. Despite an initially unpleasant encounter, their relationship blossoms into love. Song Joong Ki's portrayal of Loh Ki Wan marks his return to the screen following his appearance in Reborn Rich in 2022.

Ryu Jun Yeol in The 8 Show

In The 8 Show, eight individuals find themselves trapped in a mysterious eight-story building, compelled to take part in a tempting yet dangerous game show. As time passes, they earn money, but the stakes are high. The contestants must endure staying in the studio, consisting solely of concrete walls, for 100 days to share the winning prize of 44.8 billion won equally. However, every expenditure, including essentials like food, water, and electricity, incurs costs 1,000 times higher than normal prices, deducted from the prize money.

