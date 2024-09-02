Mantis: Park Gyu Young, Im Si Wan and Jo Woo Jin confirmed to lead Kill Boksoon spin-off film

Kill Boksoon, the hit action film starring Jeon Do Yeon that was in talks to get a spin-off film Mantis, has just been confirmed by the OTT giant, Netflix. Netflix has confirmed Park Gyu Young, Im Si Wan, and Jo Woo Jin as the lead cast of the Kill Boksoon spin-off action film Mantis.

On September 2, 2024, Netflix posted on their social media channels to confirm Mantis, the highly awaited spin-off of the hit action film Kill Boksoon. Mantis will be led by Park Gyu Young, Im Si Wan, and Jo Woo Jin.

Mantis (a working title, that could be changed later) will be an action film that revolves around Mantis, a high-class assassin who returns to the killing industry after taking some time off. When Mantis returns, he faces Jae Yi, a trainee assassin and rival, and a legendary retired killer, Dok Go who are all fighting for the top spot.

All killers have been pitted against one another in a competition to find who will take the No. 1 spot in assassins.

Check out Netflix's confirmation for Mantis here:

Im Si Wan will be seen playing the role of Mantis, real name Han Ui, the ace assassin of MK Enterprise. Han Ui was previously mentioned by the head of MK Enterprise, Cha Min Kyu, played by Sol Kyung Gu in Kill Boksoon, when he mentioned to Gil Bok Soon that Mantis was taking a vacation.

Since Gil Boksoon killed MK Enterprise’s head when Mantis returned, he left the company to seek out new opportunities on his own.

Park Gyu Young will portray the role of Mantis’ friend and now rival, Jae Yi, a master assassin who was thrown out of MK Ent. because she did not work together with her superiors. Jae Yi carries unsaid complicated feelings for Mantis, who is a master of the trade.

Jo Woo Jin finally will play the legendary retired killed, Dok Go. He was one of the founding members of MK Ent and even taught Mantis, but he has long left the ways of the assassination world. However, since Cha Min Kyu is now dead, he wants to take over the company and get Mantis back. The schedule for Mantis release has not been revealed yet.

