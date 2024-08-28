Did you know Park Hyung Sik and Im Siwan are part of same K-pop group? Learn about nine-member team ZE:A

ZE:A, also known as Children of Empire, is a South Korean boy band formed by Star Empire Entertainment in 2010. The group consists of nine members: Kevin, Hwang Kwang Hee, Im Siwan, Moon Joon Young, Kim Tae Heon, Jung Hee Chul, Ha Min Woo, Kim Dong Jun, and Park Hyung Sik. They made their debut with the single album Nativity, featuring the lead single Mazeltov, released on January 7, 2010. ZE:A also performed their debut showcase five days later and officially debuted on KBS' Music Bank on January 15, 2010.

Initially known as Child of Empire, ZE:A gained attention through various guerilla shows and user-created content (UCC) videos after their appearance on Mnet's Office Reality. They were featured in the documentary-style show *Star Empire* and later had their own documentary series titled Empire Kids Returns, which showcased their performances in wingcar shows around Seoul and their training. In December, the group faced controversy over the similarity of their name to that of Brown Eyed Girls' JeA. To avoid confusion, they later adjusted the pronunciation of their name.

2012’s update for ZE:A

During a brief hiatus, various ZE:A members explored opportunities in drama and variety shows. Notably, Im Siwan gained national fame for his role as the teenage Heo Yeom, the prince’s scholar, in the MBC historical drama The Moon That Embraces the Sun, which aired from January 4 to March 15, 2012.

ZE:A's comeback album was initially scheduled for release on June 21, 2012. However, Star Empire Entertainment announced a postponement due to an injury to member Jun Young's right ankle. In the meantime, ZE:A’s Ha Min Woo formed a unit group called 3Peace Lovers with Japanese artists Hayato Nikaido (singer of Alpha) and actor Yoshihide Sasaki. Their debut single, Virtual Love, was released on June 26, 2012.

Advertisement

What happened to ZE:A

The group continued to release music and saw some members enlist in the military. On February 9, 2017, rumors circulated that ZE:A might be disbanding, but these were quickly debunked. The members confirmed that, while they would focus on individual activities and some had joined different companies, the group was not disbanding. On April 12, Star Empire Entertainment officially stated that ZE:A would regroup and make a comeback when the time was right.’

Members of ZE:A

Kim Tae Heon

Since the group's hiatus, the rapper has faced many challenges, including financial difficulties. Two years ago, Kim Tae Heon worked at a construction site to make ends meet but struggled to cover his bills. He also worked at a Coupang distribution center and also competed successfully as a beginner boxer. On the July 11th episode of MBN’s Exclusive World, Kim Tae Heon discussed the challenges he has faced since ZE:A's hiatus. He revealed that for the past three months, he has been working at a Chinese restaurant in Seoul. Originally hired as a manager, his commitment and diligence led to him becoming the owner. Known for his punctuality and meticulousness, he has earned the nickname “Mr. Clean.”

Advertisement

Lee Hoo

Leader Lee Hoo (formerly Junyoung) returned from his mandatory military service in 2022. However, two months later, he was charged with drunk driving for the second time, having previously faced a similar charge in 2018. Since then, the DJ has kept a low profile, remaining out of the public eye and not posting on social media.

Kevin Kim

After a decade in Korea as part of his idol career, Korean-Australian rapper Kevin Kim returned to Australia. He now occasionally MCs events, hosts radio shows, and shares cooking videos on his YouTube channel.

Ha Min Woo

Ha Min Woo continues to release music as a solo artist and enjoys filming dance covers of groups like EXO and Stray Kids. He also loves to travel. On the 26th, ZE:A's Ha Min Woo made his debut in Japan as part of the unit group 3Peace Lovers. This special unit is made up of ZE:A's Ha Min Woo, Sasaki Yoshihide from Japan, and Nikaido Hayato from the Japanese rock band Mascarade.

Advertisement

Kwanghee

Kwanghee continues to be a well-known figure in the K-Pop industry, regularly hosting popular shows like Weekly Idol. He now hosts Domestic Gift Factory, where he welcomes famous guests such as ENHYPEN, EXO, SEVENTEEN, and even his fellow ZE:A members Im Siwan and Park Hyung Sik.

Jeong Hee Cheol

While other members have stayed in the spotlight, rapper Jeong Hee Cheol has been leading a quieter life since the group’s hiatus. He posts about two photos a year, showcasing moments with his pets and occasional get-togethers with other ZE:A members. It has also been reported that he is the co-CEO of MEFLEX Entertainment, an acting agency.

Im Siwan

As one of the successful idol-turned-actors, Im Siwan has appeared in popular K-dramas such as Hell Is Other People, Run On, and Summer Strike. He’s also set to feature in Squid Game: Season 2. Despite his acting success, Im Siwan hasn’t forgotten his idol roots, showing off his dance moves at fan meetings with Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung and making special appearances with choreographer Choi Hyo Jin.

Kim Dong Jun

Kim Dong Jun is another idol-turned-actor who has appeared in dramas like About Time and More Than Friends. He completed his mandatory military service in January and is now featured in the series Goryeo-Khitan War. Additionally, he has starred in films such as A Company Man in 2012 and Take My Hand (2014), among others.

Advertisement

Park Hyung Sik

Park Hyung Sik is one of the most well-known members of the group, with notable roles in popular K-dramas such as The Heirs, Strong Girl Bong Soon, and Soundtrack #1. In 2023, he starred in Our Blooming Youth and appeared in Doctor Slump in 2024 alongside Park Shin Hye. He has also taken on roles in films and musical theatre productions. In October 2021, Park founded his own management agency, P&Studio, with some of his long-time managers as a subsidiary of his former agency, UAA.

ALSO READ: Lee Do Hyun, Park Hyung Sik, more: 6 Korean celebrities who attended public events amid military service