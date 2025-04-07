Kartik Aaryan confirms single status amid dating rumors with Sreeleela; addresses links to Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has carved a niche for himself in the industry with work and dedication. Today, he enjoys immense popularity and a massive fan base. Alongside his professional success, his personal life has frequently been in the spotlight. He was first linked to Janhvi Kapoor, then Sara Ali Khan, and there are reports that he is dating Sreeleela. Putting an end to the buzz, Kartik has now addressed the rumors and clarified that he is currently single.

In a conversation with Filmfare, Kartik Aaryan was asked if he is currently in a relationship, especially after past link-ups with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan that once grabbed headlines before fading away.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor clarified, saying, “I’m currently single and not dating. In the past, there was a lot of speculation about my dating life, some true, some not.” He also shared that in the beginning, being romantically linked with others felt strange, especially when those stories were built around just a photo or a short meeting. Over time, he came to understand the impact of such speculation and admitted he's now more careful about how he navigates these situations.

Kartik also shared his thoughts on what matters in a relationship and whether he would date someone from the film industry. He expressed that he’s open to the idea of dating an actor, as someone from the same profession would better understand the demands and unpredictability of the job.

For him, making time for each other, despite busy schedules and frequent travel, is key. He also stressed the importance of mutual respect for each other as individuals and for careers with constant support and presence in a field that often keeps people apart.

The Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actor was also asked if he would feel insecure in a relationship where his partner is more successful. In response, he shared that while he might momentarily feel a bit disappointed in himself, his happiness for his partner’s achievements would far outweigh any personal insecurities.

He explained that his upbringing played a big role in shaping this mindset, coming from a family where success was always celebrated, especially with strong female figures like his mother and sister setting an example. He added that he would ‘naturally’ celebrate his partner’s accomplishments.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his next release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidhwans and featuring Ananya Panday opposite him. The romantic comedy is scheduled to arrive in theaters during the Valentine’s Day 2026 weekend. The film marks Kartik’s first collaboration with Karan Johar.

Apart from this, he is also set to headline a high-concept comedy franchise directed by Fukrey fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Pinkvilla exclusively disclosed that the project will be produced by Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain.

