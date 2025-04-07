Did You Know Robin Williams Tried to Join Harry Potter Movies? Surprising Rule That Stopped Actor Revealed

When the Harry Potter films were first being developed, author J.K. Rowling had one major condition: the cast had to be entirely British.

She believed that keeping the cast local would preserve the authenticity of the story and stay true to its UK setting. This decision shaped the entire franchise and affected many casting choices, including one surprising name, Robin Williams.

By the time casting began for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Robin Williams was already an Oscar-winning actor and a major box office star. He reportedly reached out to the production team about playing Hagrid.

Later, he tried again for the role of Remus Lupin in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. But both times, he was turned down due to the “no American actors” rule.

Director Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter films, was friends with Williams and admired his talent. “Robin would have been brilliant,” Columbus told Business Insider. “It would have been a different interpretation, I thought David Thewlis was great, but Robin would have been brilliant.”

Williams wasn’t the only American actor affected by the rule. Liam Aiken, known for A Series of Unfortunate Events, was even considered for the role of Harry Potter but was not cast because he was American.

The rule was strictly enforced. According to reports, Columbus managed to get his daughter a silent extra role at Hogwarts, but only because she didn’t speak any lines. He said that she worked about 80 days, though she had no speaking role.

Another rare exception was Verne Troyer, who played Griphook the goblin in the first film. However, his role was limited. Warwick Davis provided the voice and later fully took over the character in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.

With a new Harry Potter reboot now in the works, the casting approach seems slightly more flexible. According to the BBC, the casting call for the student roles says actors should speak in their natural accents and be UK or Irish residents.

The production is also aiming to be inclusive and diverse. Still, with Rowling involved as an executive producer, many fans are curious if the original casting mindset will return.

