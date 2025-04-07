Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap reveals breast cancer relapse after 7 years; shares special post in positive spirits: ‘When life...’

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and popular author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap’s cancer has relapsed. She shared the update on her social media handle with a positive message on World Health Day. She was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018.

On April 7, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap shared a post with a message that read, "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this."

She further captioned the post expressing, "When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again."

"#regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves #gratitude through and through," she further added.

Being the most supportive and loving husband, Ayushmann Khurrana reacted to the post and encouraged his wife calling her, "My hero" followed by a red-heart and eye holding tears emoji.

In addition to this, Guneet Monga also sent her words of strength stating, "I love you! this too shall pass and come out of this victorious" and Mini Mathur commented, "You will win round 2 as well Tahira. Stay on course. Keep going."

Amidst her cancer relapse, Tahira, just a few hours back, shared a post dedicated to Thama actor. She tagged Ayushmann alongside and called him her "rock."

On the professional front, Tahira made her directorial debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti that featured

Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher, Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas in the key roles. The slice-of-life film based on the aspirations and dreams of quintessential middle-class women streamed last year on Prime Video.

