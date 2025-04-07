Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 9: Salman Khan's movie shows no positive sign on second Monday after dull weekend

Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 9: Sikandar is one of the big commercial entertainers to be released this year. Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the mass actioner has been running poorly at the box office. On the ninth day, Sikandar has failed to show any positive sign for its growth.

Sikandar Shows No Positive Sign On Day 9

After its disappointing performance on the second Sunday, Sikandar has continued to maintain a poor hold at the box office. Going by the morning trends, the Salman Khan starrer hasn't shown any positive sign on the 2nd Monday either.

Sikandar, which recently completed a week of its release, had a dull weekend. While it had a nominal growth yesterday on a day-wise basis, the overall performance remained at a low level. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the net business of the mass action drama stood at Rs 93.75 crore in eight days.

Sikandar Fails To Enter Rs 100 Crore Club In Second Weekend

Backed under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar is yet to achieve its first milestone. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer couldn't enter the Rs 100 crore club in the second weekend. Sajid Nadiadwala's production, which also features Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Sharman Joshi, is going quite slower in the race than expected.

Sikandar had high anticipation, considering Salman Khan's superstardom and his theatrical comeback as a lead after two years. However, this time the superstar couldn't spread his charm due to the weak narrative of the movie.

AR Murugadoss' latest helmer stars Salman Khan in the titular role. Salman plays the lead role of Sanjay Rajkot, aka Sikandar. Rashmika Mandanna is cast as his on-screen wife, Saisri Rajkot. Sathyaraj is the main antagonist, Minister Pradhan. It was released on March 30, 2025, on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

