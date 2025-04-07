Has Kanye West’s Staff Abandoned Him Amid Bianca Censori Split and Custody Battle with Kim Kardashian?

It seems that Kanye West’s name will never truly leave the headlines. In the latest news about the controversial rapper, the Daily Mail reported that "almost all" the members of Ye’s team have dumped him amid his reportedly crumbling marriage to Bianca Censori.

It was also reported by the publication that the Flashing Lights vocalist moved back to his hotel in Tokyo, Japan, after he shared some eyebrow-raising statements on X (formerly known as Twitter). As far as his spouse goes, Censori is not thought to have accompanied her husband in Japan, per the Daily Mail.

A source revealed to the above-mentioned outlet that Censori desires to get away from Ye, but the couple continues being “obsessed” over one another. It was further added that “almost all” of West’s team has left him, which also involves his longtime manager, John Monopoly.

The insider continued, “Everyone has gone," adding, "Either he's fired them, or they have quit because of his behavior."

Apart from Monopoly, it was reported that Daniel McCartney, a talent agent, has bid adieu to working with the musician. According to the publication, back in February, McCartney shared a statement, stating that his working relationship with Ye was done “effective immediately... due to his harmful and hateful remarks.”

Amid all this, West remains surrounded by controversies. After he and Censori pulled their scandalous stunt at the 2025 Grammys, many netizens raised their concerns for her mental well-being, and some also thought that he was controlling his wife.

Many people on various social media platforms, which also include people who have been his fans and who looked up to him, called the Can’t Tell Me Nothing musician racist as he shared problematic tweets that were also about Hitler and disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

It seems that amid all this, his co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, has also been wounded as she is looking to strip the joint custody of their kids after Ye did not abide by their March agreement, per Radar. He reportedly agreed not to release the song he had recorded with his eldest daughter, North, titled Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine. Ye went on to put out the track even after an emergency hearing, which had delayed its release.

