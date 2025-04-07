3 must watch movies of Nithya Menen to watch on OTT: O Kadhal Kanmani, Thiruchitrambalam and Kadhalikka Neramillai

Nithya Menen is a force to reckon with in South cinema. The diva has broken barriers even when it comes to commercial films and has gone ahead to bag the prestigious National Award for Best Actress with her prowess.

Commanding a massive fan base across the country, the actress has won appreciation for her expressions, performance and, overall, her choice of films. Well, here are 3 of the best movies of Nithya Menen that are a must watch on OTT.

3 best movies of Nithya Menen to watch on OTT

O Kadhal Kanmani

Released on: April 17, 2015

April 17, 2015 Cast: Nithya Menen, Dulquer Salmaan, Prakash Raj, Leela Samson, Ramya S

Nithya Menen, Dulquer Salmaan, Prakash Raj, Leela Samson, Ramya S Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

O Kadhal Kanmani revolves around a young couple in love, Aditya and Tara, who have been living together in Mumbai. They are contrasted with an elderly couple who are the landlords of the formers’ residence.

The young couple feels compatible in all the ways possible and agrees that marriage is a futile option for them. However, witnessing the importance of love and emotions after seeing the elderly couple makes them rethink their choices and outlook towards life.

Thiruchitrambalam

Released on: August 18, 2022

August 18, 2022 Cast: Nithya Menen, Dhanush, Prakash Raj, Bharathiraja, Raashii Khanna

Nithya Menen, Dhanush, Prakash Raj, Bharathiraja, Raashii Khanna Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video and SUN NXT

The plot of Thiruchitrambalam revolves around a man by the same name, who is a delivery person by profession. He lives with his father and grandfather and ends up blaming the former for the loss of his mother.

Amid this constant tussle in the family, Thiruchitrambalam finds the most unexpected recluse and sanctuary in his best friend, Shobana. The latter even helps him navigate life after he falls in love with two women at the same time. However, it takes a long while for him to realize that Shobana is his one true love.

Kadhalikka Neramillai

Released on: January 14, 2025

January 14, 2025 Cast: Nithya Menen, Ravi Mohan, Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, T.J Bhanu

Nithya Menen, Ravi Mohan, Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, T.J Bhanu Streaming on: Netflix

Kadhalikka Neramillai offers a different take on modern relationships and love while normalizing the concept of single parenting. Chennai-based architect Shriya gets pregnant after a successful IVF treatment. However, unknown to her, it is Siddharth who is the biological father of her child, a man who is disinterested in marriage or love.

Through twists and turns, Shriya and Siddharth get to know each other and bond. What follows is how their biological son, Parthiv, becomes the key to reuniting them as a family.

Which one of these Nithya Menen movies would be on your bucket list? Let us know!

