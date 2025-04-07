Did The White Lotus Season 3 Finale Include More Incest Scenes Between Saxon and Lochlan?

The White Lotus has become the talk of the town, and with its gripping finale, creator Mike White has given audiences a reason to remember it for ages. Packed with surprisingly intriguing plot twists and planned murders, fans are now wondering whether the Season 3 finale included any incest scenes.

Well, to keep viewers on edge, Mike White certainly had some fun with the characters.

In the Season 3 finale, the Ratliffs were prominently spotlighted for several reasons. While Timothy Ratliff—played by Jason Isaacs—grappled with his business falling apart, his family delved into unexpected personal journeys.

Tim’s wife, Victoria, was particularly concerned about their daughter Piper’s growing passion for Buddhism. But the most intriguing twist came through the storyline involving Timothy Ratliff’s two sons.

The brothers, Saxon and Lochlan—played by Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola, respectively—are shown exploring a mix of hedonism and spirituality throughout the season.

However, the audience is left stunned when, during one intoxicated night, the two brothers share an intimate moment.

Without a doubt, the scene featuring Saxon and Lochlan Ratliff engaging in a threesome, which takes an unsettling turn, will leave viewers with a lasting sense of discomfort.

It wasn’t entirely shocking to see the two siblings share an intimate moment. Throughout Season 3 of The White Lotus, which premiered in February, the brothers—Lochlan (Sam Nivola) and Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger)—dropped subtle but telling hints.

From openly discussing their porn preferences to scenes where Saxon casually walked around naked in their shared room, the show gradually built up to the controversial threesome moment.

Meanwhile, the finale also saw Lochlan have a near-death experience after consuming a spiked protein shake, adding another layer of chaos to the already twisted family dynamics.

