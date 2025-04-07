Drew Barrymore Admits How Her Fever Pitch 'Scream' Was Real That Left Painful Back Injury

Drew Barrymore is often known for her chirpy and close demeanor on her talk show. However, behind the constant smile, the actress continues to suffer from a severe condition of backache. Drew recently revealed that she still suffers from back pain caused by a fall during filming of the 2005 romantic comedy Fever Pitch.

The actress and talk show host was 30 at the time she shot a scene at Boston’s Fenway Park, where her character Lindsey climbs the Green Monster wall and takes a dramatic tumble before running barefoot across the outfield. She says that moment was not just acting.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Barrymore said, “There is a scene where I go on the Green Monster, the wall, and I fall. When I did that, I fell really badly on my back. So when you see me wince and scream, that was real. And then I had to keep running anyway. I still have a bad back. I think, did it happen during Fever Pitch?”

Now 50 years old, she reflected on the experience despite the pain that it had inflicted on her. Moreover, she called it one of her favorite projects and praised directors Peter and Bobby Farrelly. “I loved watching the Farrelly brothers be sensitive and make a movie that was funny but also gentle and emotional,” she said.

Barrymore also shared a personal highlight from the set. It was during filming that her producing partner, Nancy Juvonen, met her future husband, Jimmy Fallon, who played the Red Sox-obsessed Ben. The couple later married in 2007 and now have two children. “To witness something that led to someone I love finding happiness was so special,” Barrymore said. “It means so much when the people you care about find joy.”

The actress also believes that the love story in the film still resonates. She imagines the characters Lindsey and Ben still together, balancing their careers and passions. “It is about navigating what each person brings into a relationship. No one comes in with nothing,” she explained.

Despite the real injury, Barrymore said she had the best time making the film. For her, Fever Pitch still remains to be one of her most memorable projects of the time.

