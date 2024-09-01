Jung Hae In recalls when Love Next Door director ‘okayed’ an adlib scene with Jung So Min’s father's character unexpectedly; Watch

Jung Hae In, the famous South Korean actor currently leading the hit rom-com Love Next Door with Jung So Min, recently shared a funny story about an adlib scene from the K-drama that he did not think would get “okayed.”

On September 1, 2024, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min appeared as guests on Netflix’s Do Not Disturb interview, where they were needed to complete different missions while making no noise over 70db.

During the interview, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min were asked to share memorable untold stories from the Love Next Door shooting. The actor went on to share a funny adlib story about a scene with Bae Seok Ryu’s father, Bae Geun Sik, played by Jo Han Chul.

Jung Hae In, who plays Choi Seung Hyo, first shared that he makes “too many bloopers on the set.” The Love Next Door actor then continued to share a story about when the director “okayed” an adlib scene with a blooper.

In episode 5, Jung Hae In shared that when he was walking with Jung So Min’s father Bae Geun Sik (Jo Han Chul) drunk on the street, Jo Han Chul adlibbed the scene “so hilariously” that he burst out laughing. So it became a “blooper” since Jung Hae In was not supposed to laugh, the actor shared, “but the director okayed the scene”.

Watch Jung Hae In sharing about funny adlib scene from Love Next Door here:

Meanwhile, Love Next Door premiered on tvN and Netflix on August 17, 2024, starring Jung Hae In as Choi Seung Hyo and Jung So Min as Bae Seok Ryu. Love Next Door follows two childhood friends, Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu, who are each other’s mother’s friend’s children.

They reunite after years when Bae Seok Ryu returns after quitting her elite job at a US company. Bae Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo have a chance to find an answer to their unsaid feelings towards each other and find love just next door.

Meanwhile, Jung Hae In is also set to lead in the hit movie Veteran’s sequel I, The Executioner alongside Hwang Jung Min, set to release in September.

