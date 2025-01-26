Marry My Husband’s Gong Min Jung shares first update of daughter with spouse Jang Jae Ho; SEE PICS

Gong Min Jung and Jang Jae Ho, famously known as the Marry My Husband couple have welcomed their first child. The actress has shared the first update of her daughter through social media posts, providing a glimpse to fans. The actress expresses gratitude for all the love she has received while she was away.

On January 26, 2025, Gong Min Jung took to Instagram to share several posts of herself with her baby girl. In the short clip, she can be seen cradling her newborn daughter, introducing her to the fans. The second picture features the adorable palm of the baby, making fans’ hearts melt with the cuteness overload.

In the caption the actress updates about her safe return home, noting that her recovery is progressing well. Reflecting on her journey from delivery to postpartum care, she expressed deep gratitude for the warm messages and support she received. Gong Min Jung highlighted the exceptional care provided by her medical team and the devoted assistance at the postpartum care center. She thanked everyone who celebrated this new chapter and shared her determination to return to top condition soon.

Previously, Gong Min Jung and Jang Jae Ho confirmed their relationship which became the talk of the town. They were co-stars with a troubled marriage in the hit K-drama Marry My Husband which garnered more attention for their real-life blissful relationship. The actress shared that they had known each other prior to collaborating on the project. The two stars publicly announced their marriage in 2024, expressing heartfelt messages to one another.

In September 2024, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with family, friends, and industry colleagues in attendance. Later, on December 2, 2024, at the press conference for her ongoing KBS drama Sorry, Not Sorry, Gong Min Jung announced her pregnancy. She shared that she was already expecting during filming, though her character initially wasn’t. The production team adjusted the storyline to depict her character, Ha Na, as pregnant, a gesture for which the actress expressed heartfelt gratitude.

