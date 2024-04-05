Midnight Romance In Hagwon character teaser: Wi Ha Joon can't forget Jung Ryeo Won even after 10 years; Watch

Midnight Romance in Hagwon featuring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won is all set to release this May. The drama is highly anticipated as the director of Something in the Rain helmed this project as well and as the star cast comes together. The latest teasers and posters have been creating a lot of hype. Watch the character teaser here.

Midnight Romance in Hagwon character teasers starring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won

On April 5, tvN released the character teasers for their upcoming drama Midnight Romance in Hagwon featuring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won. Jung Ryeo Won plays a successful and respected academician. The renowned Korean instructor starts planning her retirement but just then her old student joins her academy as a rookie tutor. Wi Ha Joon takes on the role of an excellent student who received academic support from the academy and earned an elite badge. He was popular back in school because of his witty and assertive personality. Here is a look at the teasers.

More about Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Midnight Romance in Hagwon is scheduled to premiere on May 11.

Director Ahn Pan Seok has created many romance dramas like Something In The Rain, One Spring Night, Secret Love Affair, and Heard It Through The Grapevine. Hence, his latest project is surrounded by high expectations and hype. The script has been written by Park Kyung Hwa.

Midnight Romance in Hagwon stars Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon and will be taking over Queen of Tears' timeslot once it ends. The story revolves around the characters Son Hye Jin, a veteran academic instructor, and her hard-working student Lee Jun Ho who later joins her academy as a rookie instructor. Lee Jun Ho’s first love was his teacher Son Hye Jin and now that the two work at the same place, it is hard for him to stay away from her.

