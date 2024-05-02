Prabhas and Ileana D'Cruz starrer Munna's poster celebrating 17 years since its release evokes nostalgia

Back in 2007, Prabhas and Ileana D’Cruz came together on screen for the film Munna, directed by Vamsi Paidipally in his directorial debut. The mass action movie was a great hit in theaters and is celebrating its 17th release anniversary today.

The makers of the film took it to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle to celebrate the film’s release 17 years ago. Along with the poster, they also wrote the caption, “Munna's adrenaline-filled action and electrifying emotions continue to captivate hearts even after 17 years,” and expressed their gratitude for the love the film still gets even today.

Check out the official post by makers of Munna

For those who don’t know, Munna is an action crime film starring Prabhas and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead roles which was released in the year 2007. The movie tells the story of Mahesh Kumar aka Munna, a college student who sets out to take revenge on a crime boss known as Khakha who killed his mother and sister. However, the story takes a turn when it is revealed that the crime boss is his own estranged father.

The film headlined by the Baahubali star had an ensemble cast of actors like Ileana D'Cruz, Prakash Raj, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Rahul Dev, Kalyani, Sukanya, and many more in key roles. The Varisu director’s debut venture was musically crafted by Harris Jayaraj, with actress Shriya Saran making a cameo appearance in one of the songs. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Coming to the work front of Ileana, the actress was last seen along with Vidya Balan in the rom-com movie Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film showcases the life of a couple who are on the brink of separation while also being embroiled in extra-marital affairs. The movie also has an additional cast of actors like Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy in lead roles.

Prabhas’ Workfront

Prabhas is ready to make his appearance on the silver screen with his highly anticipated movie Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Aswin, known for Mahanati, this film takes us into a futuristic world after an apocalypse, where Prabhas portrays the character of Kalki, a prophesied incarnation of Lord Vishnu from Hindu mythology.

The movie also presents an ensemble cast of actors like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more in key roles. The film is slated to hit the theaters on June 27th, 2024.

ALSO READ: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire to release in Japan; film set to hit theaters in THIS month