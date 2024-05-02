The Masked Singer Unveils Celebrities Behind The Seal And Beets: Here's Who's Behind The Disguises

The Masked Singer, on Wednesday, April 1, disclosed the identities of the Seal and the Beets, revealing Corey Feldman, Ruben Studdard, and Clay Aiken as the celebrities in disguise. The names of these celebrities have been called out by the judges on multiple seasons while trying to guess stars in disguise on the show. This week, those names finally materialized.

Here's what Feldman, Studdard, and Aiken said post their identity revelation.

Corey Feldman revealed as Seal on The Masked Singer

"For about 25 years, there was this kind of dark age where nobody wanted to admit that my music was a real thing or that it existed or that I was doing it on a full capacity,” Feldman told Variety. “But now people do hear my voice and know that it's me singing." He also mentioned that his name being called out on the show all those years when he wasn't on it was also "kind of an honor."

“I’m very grateful that I've been thought of so much.”

For those who don't know, besides being a renowned singer, Feldman, 52, is also an actor, known for films like The Lost Boy, The Goonies, License to Drive, Gremlins, Dream a Little Dream, and more. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The timing of the Masked Singer appearance for Feldman comes at a time when the actor/singer is preparing to embark on a summer tour with Limp Bizkit.

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken revealed as Beets — The duo talks about the biggest challenge they faced on the show

“The challenge was trying not to fall on your face” because they really couldn't see much of anything outside their cute costumes, Studdard told Variety. “It was just making sure we (himself and Aiken) didn't stumble and trip over one another.”

In the conversation with the publication, Studdard further revealed that his three-year-old son remained in the dark until his face was revealed on the singing show; however, it was not quite the same with Aiken’s sixteen-year-old. According to Aiken, his son put two and two together as soon as he first heard them sing.

“We watched the first week that we were on, and as soon as Ruben opened his mouth, he was like, ‘Uncle Ruben!’ And then I sang and he looked at me like, ‘Wait, why did you do this?’ So there was no surprise at all for him,” Aiken said. “He knows his uncle Reuben’s voice immediately and mine too. So there was no surprise for him?!”

Corey Feldman as Seal and Clay Aiken/Ruben Studdard as Beets join Jenifer Lewis, Kate Flannery, Charlie Eilson, Colton Underwood, DeMarcus Ware, Savannah Chrisley, and Kevin Hart as the celebrities unmasked on season 11 of the show.

On the season, Nick Cannon serves as the host, while Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora undertake panelist duties.

ALSO READ: The Masked Singer: Miss Cleocatra Reveals New-Death Life Incident; Says 'It Made Me The Hardest Hustler'