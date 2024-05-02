Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have been making headlines ever since they collaborated for Ektaa Kapoor's show, Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. While their on-screen chemistry received immense love, it looks like love has bloomed in real life too. If the recent reports are to be believed then Shivangi and Kushal are in a relationship and are even planning to get engaged.

Are Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon dating?

According to a News 18 report, Shivangi Joshi (25) and Kushal Tandon (39) fell in love while shooting for their show, Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. As per the portal's sources, the actors are in a 'serious' relationship and are willing to take their relationship to the next level.

Take a look at their post here-

However, an official confirmation from the actors is still awaited.

It is a known fact that Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have been close friends ever since they worked on the show Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. They starred opposite each other in the show. While Shivangi essayed the role of Aradhana Sahni, Kushal played Reyansh Lamba.

This fresh pairing left fans mesmerized and the viewers showered immense love on their on-screen chemistry. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka premiered on July 3, 2023, and went off air in February 2024.

About Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's past relationships:

A few years back, Kushal Tandon was dating actress Gauahar Khan. The two fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 7 and were going headstrong even after the show. However, after dating for a few years, the duo parted ways mutually.

Speaking about Shivangi Joshi, the actress was reportedly in a serious relationship with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Mohsin Khan. The two worked with each other on the show for almost six years and were reportedly together. However, Shivangi and Moshin never confessed to being in a relationship.

