Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar asks 'original kaun' in fun BTS video ft Arshad Warsi as they begin filming; WATCH

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are currently busy shooting for the third part of the Jolly LLB franchise. Ever since the announcement, the movie has generated significant buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts. Now, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and gave fans a sneak peek into the world of Jolly and shared a BTS video from the sets of the movie.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi share BTS from Jolly LLB 3

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared a funny video from the sets of Jolly LLB 3 featuring Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. In the video, Akshay and Arshad warn fans, asking who the real and fake Jolly is. Akshay Kumar captioned the post, "Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with me. Jai Mahakaal #JollyLLB3 @saurabhshuklafilms @sirsubhashkapoor @starstudios @kangratalkies."

Check out the video here:

More about Jolly LLB 3

On April 27, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Arshad Warsi is all set to start shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 3 very soon. A source close to the development revealed, "Arshad Warsi will begin a month-long schedule in Rajasthan soon. The pre-production work on the location has already begun." According to reports, both Jollys will be at odds in the third installment, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his role as the judge. Makers have reportedly finalized a relevant case too for the movie.

Pinkvilla was the first to report a year and a half back that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will be coming together for Jolly LLB 3 with Subhash Kapoor as the director. We also reported that the film will go on floors in 2024 and hit the big screen in 2025.

Jolly LLB franchise

Jolly LLB and its sequel Jolly LLB 2 are Hindi legal comedy-drama films that satirize the Indian judicial system while also providing humor and social commentary. Both films, directed by Subhash Kapoor, starred Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar as Jagdish Tyagi, also known as Jolly, struggling lawyers looking for respect and justice in the courts.

