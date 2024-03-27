First look of Midnight Romance In Hagwon starring Wi Ha Joon, Jung Ryeo Won is out; K-drama to premiere in May

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won's highly anticipated drama, Midnight Romance in Hagwon (formerly known as Graduation), is gearing up for its premiere soon. The makers also released the official premiere date of the K-drama. The show has also teased the theme by giving fans a heart-fluttering first look at its leads.

Midnight Romance in Hagwon’s plot and release date

A new drama by director Ahn Pan Seok, known for producing various hit romance dramas such as Something in the Rain, One Spring Night, and Secret Love Affair, Midnight Romance in Hagwo unfolds in the bustling neighborhood of Daechi, renowned as the hub of private education in Korea. The plot revolves around an instructor who wholeheartedly supports a student named Lee Joon Ho (Wi Ha Joon) in his quest for admission to a prestigious university. In a twist of fate, Lee Joon Ho returns to the academy as a rookie instructor after resigning from a large company, still captivated by his first love, his former academy teacher Seo Hye Jin (Jung Ryeo Won), even in adulthood.

Midnight Romance in Hagwon has finally confirmed its much-awaited premiere date. The heart-fluttering new K-drama is set to premiere on May 11 at 9:20 PM KST and will air every Saturday and Sunday.

First stills and lead characters of Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Jung Ryeo Won takes on the role of Seo Hye Jin, a seasoned lecturer with 14 years of experience in the field. Seo Hye Jin is portrayed as a character who knows no defeat. Just as she finds herself contemplating life and dwelling on past regrets, Lee Joon Ho—the cheeky student she assisted in gaining admission to a prestigious university—brings unforeseen changes to her life.

Wi Ha Joon will take on the role of rookie instructor Lee Joon Ho, who disrupts the everyday life and emotions of his former instructor, Seo Hye Jin. Despite the opportunity of a guaranteed future at a large company, Lee Joon Ho chooses to return to the hagwon (private educational institution), where his life takes a dramatic turn. Despite Seo Hye Jin's initial resistance, Lee Joon Ho persists in approaching her.

With the confirmation of the drama's May 11 premiere, Midnight Romance in Hagwon has unveiled a heart-fluttering first look. Seo Hye Jin and Lee Joon Ho share exhilarating eye contact under the same umbrella amidst pouring rain in a narrow alley within the Daechi Hagwon district. Lee Joon Ho's miraculous success as a student made Seo Hye Jin a renowned instructor. Now, as he returns after a decade, Seo Hye Jin finds herself experiencing unfamiliar emotions, heightening anticipation for their romance. The color palette of the K-drama mirrors that of Ahn Pan Seok's previous work, Something in the Rain, further enhancing its allure.

The production team expressed that, just like much-needed rain gradually saturates the ground, the romance story of Midnight Romance in Hagwon will deeply permeate the hearts of viewers, delivering heart-fluttering excitement. They urged viewers to eagerly anticipate the heart-fluttering synergy created through the collaboration of Jung Ryeo Won, Wi Ha Joon, and director Ahn Pan Seok.

