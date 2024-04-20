Imran Khan tells whether taking break from films was mistake; shares if he's currently working on a project

Imran Khan, the actor who made his debut with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na alongside Genelia Deshmukh, created quite a buzz in Bollywood. However, he took a prolonged break from films, considering a comeback only after receiving requests from audiences who missed lighthearted romantic comedies in Bollywood, a genre in which he has several successful films.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Imran discussed whether he has found a script for a comeback. He also shared if he believes taking a break was a mistake.

Imran Khan reveals whether he has settled on a project for his comeback

the interview, Imran Khan was questioned about whether he had found any scripts he liked after reading numerous ones. The interviewer also asked about when the popular hashtag 'laut aaun Imran' would come true. The actor shared that he's still trying to process the idea of returning to the film industry and public life.

He's been engaging in creative conversations and has found a few things he liked. However, he hasn't received any offers that are completely ready for production and that he truly connected with. Some offers require further development, which will take time. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Imran Khan contemplates whether his hiatus from films was a misstep

The Delhi Belly actor discussed at length whether taking a long break from acting was a mistake. He believes life is more than just his career; he's not defined solely by being a Bollywood actor. Despite only appearing in 12 films professionally, he doesn't measure success solely by quantity or earnings. What matters most is what one wants from life. He always felt that if he truly desired it, he could find a way back to acting or explore other roles in the film industry, like directing or producing independent films.

Advertisement

He rejects the notion that sticking to one career path is the only way to succeed. While many feel pressured to keep up with others, he's never felt that urge. He thinks society has lost sight of contentment, always wanting more without appreciating what they already have.

Despite not making a film in a decade, he cherishes the 12 films he's been a part of, considering them blessings. He believes in sufficiency and feels grateful for the opportunities he's had. If another chance to make a film comes his way, he sees it as yet another blessing.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan is glad his spy series with Abbas Tyrewala got axed; here's why