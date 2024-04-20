Imran Khan is glad his spy series with Abbas Tyrewala got axed; here's why

Imran Khan is contemplating a return to acting but is yet to discover the ideal project. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Imran disclosed that a spy series with Abbs Tyrewala was in development but ultimately scrapped.

Interestingly, Imran expressed relief about this decision, as he prefers not to portray characters who resort to solving problems with violence, particularly using a gun.

Filmmaker Abbas Tyrewala was spearheading the spy series. But the project met its demise following Hotstar's Jio takeover last year. During the interview, Imran Khan expressed relief about the project's cancellation, stating, "All things said and done, I am kind of glad that ended up not coming together." When asked to elaborate, Imran sighed heavily and explained, "I don't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun."

He went on to discuss his aversion to the recent trend of movies glorifying violence without repercussions. Imran expressed discomfort with the glamorization, fetishization, and sexualization of violence in cinema.

He clarified that while he enjoyed action movies as a teenager in the 90s, he believes there's a proper way to depict violence in films where its weight is felt. Imran cited Todd Phillips' 2019 film Joker as an example, highlighting how the audience could sense the horror when Joaquin Phoenix's character, Arthur Fleck, stabs a man.

“We've started making films where heroes will go and boom boom boom shoot seven people in the heads and their heads would explode to music. They make it cool and sexy and it makes me uncomfortable," the Katti batti actor said.

Imran Khan's work front

Imran Khan's last appearance on screen was in Katti Batti in 2015, after which he took a hiatus from films. In the same interview, Imran mentioned that he has been reading numerous scripts during his break, but hasn't found anything that piqued his interest so far.

