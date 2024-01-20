Zoya Akhtar says THIS when asked if she called Shah Rukh Khan to give 'pep talk' to Suhana Khan during The Archies

Zoya Akhtar made her directorial debut in 2008 with Luck By Chance which featured Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance. Years later, she worked with his daughter Suhana Khan in the recently released coming-of-age period drama The Archies.

During a recent interview, the director shared her thoughts on collaborating with him and addressed a query about whether she requested him to give Suhana a motivational chat while filming The Archies.

Zoya Akhtar talks about Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan

In a recent interview with Mid Day, Zoya Akhtar was asked if she penned Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue in Luck By Chance keeping him in mind. She said, “I think you also see it with him. I think he’s quite rooted, his old friends, you know, the people that gave him a break, the people that stood by him, he stands by. I think, you know, it’s just that guy, so it just came with him."

The interviewer also queried if she called SRK to The Archies sets to talk to the newcomers. Zoya responded, “No, I wouldn’t. I mean, no, because I’ve worked with newcomers. I’ve worked with Siddhant Chaturvedi, I’ve worked with various newcomers. You don’t call in someone and say, ‘Give them a pep talk.’ You just don’t do that." She continued, “No, that’s my job. I can’t give my job to someone else. That’s what I’m meant to do."

About The Archies

Zoya Akhtar is the director of The Archies, which is a movie adaptation of the famous American comic book series. The screenplay is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha DeVitre Dhillon. The film features talented newcomers Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, as well as Vedang Raina, Aditi Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.

Zoya made her directorial debut in 2008 with the drama Luck By Chance starring her brother Farhan Akhtar and Konkana Sensharma. In it, SRK plays himself who gives life advice to the film's protagonist. The film opened to positive critical response but underperformed at the box office.

