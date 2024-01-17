Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Zoya-Farhan Akhtar arrive at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan success bash

With Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Arjun Varain Singh entered the world of filmmaking. The movie that tells the tale of three friends trying to navigate through life, friendship, and love in the era of social media was released last month. Since it’s being received well by the audience, the makers hosted a success party.

Bollywood celebs attend Kho Gaye Hum Kahan success party

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav joined hands for the first time in the coming-of-age drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Nearly three weeks ago, the movie was released on Netflix. Till now, the critic and fan reviews have been positive, helping the movie earn big money at the box office. To celebrate its success, a gala was hosted in Mumbai which was attended by the lead actors, the makers, and others associated with it.

Ananya, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh looked cool as they posed for the paparazzi at the entrance gate of the party venue. For the gala night, the actress arrived in a blue-striped mini-dress. Wearing a pair of high heels, keeping her makeup minimal and hair left open, she posed for the shutterbugs.

As for the Gully Boy actor, he looked dapper in a black t-shirt that he matched to his pants and boots. He layered it up with an army green-hued jacket. Adarsh Gourav, on the other hand, sported a blue-colored shirt with black pants and sneakers. He also donned a black jacket to complete his look. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Advertisement

Take a look:

After the team caught up with each other and enjoyed dinner together, they came out to pose for the paparazzi. Among them were director Arjun Varain Singh, producers and writers of the film Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Take a look:

Farhan Akhtar, who also produced the film, arrived at the get-together with his wife Shibani Dandekar. The couple flaunted their million-dollar smile as they posed for the shutterbugs. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor went casual for the night out and came in a pair of black pants and t-shirt which he wore with a denim jacket and a bandana. As for his wife, Shibani looked gorgeous in a printed long bodycon gown, black high heels, dewy makeup, and hair tied in a bun.

Take a look:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says people found comfort in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I think that’s a good sign’