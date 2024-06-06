ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo experiences massive popularity in Mexico as sold-out fan meeting visuals shock netizens

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo on June 4 held a fan meeting in Mexico City at Arena CDMX, where enthusiastic fans gathered to cheer for the singer-turned-actor. The event featured his live performances and offered an opportunity for open dialogue between him and his fans.

Cha Eun Woo’s explosive popularity internationally

As Cha Eun Woo left the venue, a large crowd of fans awaited him outside the arena, eager to catch a glimpse of the 27-year-old singer. The overwhelming turnout demonstrated his immense popularity overseas. Even as he departed, the crowd continued to cheer for him, flooding the streets of Mexico with the presence of the K-pop idol's fan base.

According to reports, attendees were thrilled to interact with the Korean singer-actor. During the event, fans were delighted to receive photo cards and various signed merchandise sets from the artist.

Shortly after, videos capturing the massive crowd at Cha EunWoo's fan meeting circulated widely on social media platforms, leaving netizens astonished by the overwhelming support for the idol. The incident sparked various reactions online.

One user commented, “Everyone for new Mexico President Cha Eunwoo's presidential parade, second day! THE #CHAEUNWOO nation is real”.

Another fan said, “Eun Woo has truly captured the hearts of Mexican fans. Their immense love and respect for him were evident in the grand send-off they gave him, and they're still cheering for him. It's truly a proud moment!”

Another user concurred, stating, “Cha Eun Woo is being treated like the superstar celebrity, actor, and singer that he is. Thank you, Mexico!”

One X user commented, “Wow! You are adored by many, Eunwooyaa! And it's only day one in Mexico.” Another user responded, ‘Sorry for the scream, but it took three years to live this Chaeunwoo. Thank you. I love you.”

More about Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo (born Lee Dong Min) is a South Korean singer, actor, and member of the idol group ASTRO under Fantagio. He made his acting debut in the film My Palpitating Life, playing a minor role.

Later, he began his career as a model for the cosmetics company Shara Shara. He won the Rookie Award at the 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards after joining the fixed cast of Master in the House in April 2020.

