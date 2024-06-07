Universal Releases Announcement Trailer For A Quiet Place With Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Twist; See Here

One of the biggest horror franchises, A Quiet Place, is coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2024 at Universal’s Florida and California locations. This announcement came right on time as the franchise’s prequel film, A Quiet Place: Day One, inches closer to its release date!

A Quiet Place comes to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

On Thursday, June 6, Universal Studios revealed its latest attractions for people in this year’s Halloween. The guests will be welcomed to experience A Quiet Place-inspired setting and get a taste of “silent storytelling” on November 3, 2024.

John Krasinski, who directed and starred in A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, is set to bring the vivid experience to people at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood in California.

The chilling post-apocalyptic world will feature extraterrestrial creatures that get attracted to noises. This experience will take the guests to some of the show’s iconic locations, like the “Abbott family’s shelter” and the root cellar where Evelyn Abbott (played by Emily Blunt) gives birth while hiding from a creature.

“Mirroring the silence in the films, the haunted houses will embrace unique sound design, special effects, and the adept performances of the scare actors to convey the ominous sense of dread depicted in the films,” a press release from the Studios read.

Advertisement

American Sign Language will be incorporated into the experience

The ASL played a crucial part in the films and will be incorporated to give people a more thrilling Halloween Horror Nights experience. The press note states, “A Quiet Place haunted houses to capture the authenticity of the films.”

The “snarls” of the deadly creatures will follow the guests, and if they make a sound, it will hunt them down. The announcement came a few weeks before the much-anticipated release of the franchise’s prequel series, A Quiet Place: Day One.

The film follows the day the creatures first entered the earth and unleashed chaos on New York City. Lupita Nyong'o and Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn are stars of the film alongside A-listers like Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou, Denis O'Hare, and many others.