5 times Kalyani Priyadarshan gave us lessons on how to style pastel sarees right in summers

When the sun is shining bright and the temperature rises, it’s time to swap out those deep, dark hues for something lighter and brighter. Pastel colors are the go-to choice for many during the summer months and on several occasions, Kalyani Priyadarshan has nailed her looks.

For the unversed, pastel colors are soft, muted, shades of traditional colors like pink, blue, green, and yellow. In simple terms, they are lighter, softer cousins of their bold counterparts. In summers, as soft colors are also a go-to choice for celebs, here are five times Kalyani Priyadarshan has styled pastel sarees in a way that makes them the ideal choice for the season.

Pastel blue floral saree

Kalyani looked stunning in her pastel blue saree, which had delicate floral embroidery in pink and yellow. The soft colors of the saree matched perfectly with summer vibes. The tiny flowers added a touch of whimsy and charm to her saree.

With a dainty saree like this, you can attract the attention of everyone at any event. The combination of pastel blue with pink and yellow made her saree look radiant and fresh like a beautiful summer day.

Pastel pink polka dot saree

The Hridyam actress looked lovely in her pastel pink saree, sprinkled with cute brown polka dots. The soft pink hue added a touch of sweetness to her outfits, while the brown dots gave it a whimsical twist. With her charming saree, Kalyani exuded immense grace.

The combination of pastel pink with brown polka dots created a delightful look, perfect for a summer gathering or a casual day out.

Advertisement

Pastel pink belted saree

Kalyani dazzled in a pastel pink saree adorned with intricate white embroidery and a stylish belt. The soft pink color brought out her radiant glow, while the delicate embroidery added a touch of elegance.

The addition of a belt cinched her waist beautifully and enhanced her feminine silhouette. Kalyani’s saree is perfect for a range of occasions like weddings, parties, or galas.

Powder blue tiered saree

The Hello actress looked stunning in a powder blue tiered saree paired with a turtle neck blouse featuring a ruffled hem. The soft breezy fabric cascaded down makes it perfect for summer and the tiered design lent it a modern twist.

The design elements and color of Kalyani’s saree make it perfect for special occasions and gatherings in summer.

Pastel Kalamkari saree

Kalyani looked enchanting in her pastel Kalamkari saree adorned with intricate floral and bird prints. The soft pastel hues of the saree created a serene and ethereal vibe and detailed kalamkari prints added a touch of tradition and artistry.

Advertisement

Her saree is truly a masterpiece and is a great pick for summer. This saree is a perfect choice for art exhibitions, crafts fairs, or cultural festivals.

In conclusion, pastel sarees like Kalyani’s are the ultimate summer ethnic wear. They offer a cooling effect on the eyes, and are made from lightweight and breathable fabrics. They are versatile enough to be dressed on casual or formal occasions. So, when the temperatures soar, embrace the breezy charm of pastel sarees and stay cool all day long.

ALSO READ: 5 times Mrunal Thakur proved fit and flare dresses deserve that spotlight