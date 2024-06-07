Travis Kelce Praises Jason Kelce For New Heights Podcast’s Success; Jokingly Calls Him 'Neanderthal'

Travis Kelce shared how Special his brother Jason Kelce is to him. Kelce appeared in a sit-in interview with Will Reeve on Good Morning America. The tight end talked to lengths about his podcast’s success.

The Kelce brothers co-host the New Heights Podcast and talk about everything including football, rumors, and fan theories. What probably started as an experiment has turned into a full-grown adventure for the NFL stars.

Travis Kelce on New Heights podcast’s success

The Chiefs’ TE had never imagined it to get to the point where it is today. He revealed that his goal was to get everybody latched on to his and his brother’s family dynamic. Kelce is fortunate that he managed to achieve his dream.

Travis joked that his brother is a Neanderthal who wears flip-flops. He added that Jason doesn’t care about what he looks like. He compared that to himself mentioning his love for fashion creating a contrast. The pair wants to show the world how close they are through the podcast.

The New Heights podcast is one of the most popular shows in the world. These two NFL stars have shined off the field too. Their bet on the media entertainment industry has truly paid off. They are proud of the empire they have built with each other.

The Kelce brothers played for different teams in the NFL. Travis defeated Jason thrice out of the four occasions they faced each other. It also included Super Bowl LVII where the Chiefs got the better of the Eagles. The podcast connected the two brothers besides their last names.

Kelce says he’s living a dream

Travis Kelce talked about how his life has changed since he started dating Taylor Swift. His success with the Chiefs has added to his happiness. The highest-paid TE in the league feels like he is on top of a mountain.