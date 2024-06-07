Ranbir Kapoor is ‘excellent actor’ like his dad Rishi Kapoor; Suresh Oberoi lauds Animal co-star's mannerism

In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 action-drama film Animal, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi essayed the role of Rajdheer Dodamal Singh. Since he played the grandfather of Ranbir Kapoor’s character Ranvijay, he spent a lot of time shooting with the popular star.

In a recent interview, Oberoi recalled how well-mannered the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor was on set. Read on!

Ranbir Kapoor is an excellent actor just like his dad- Suresh Oberoi

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, actor Suresh Oberoi said that he was elated after working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. The senior actor stated that just like his father, the late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir is also an excellent actor.

He divulged, “It was very nice to work with Ranbir, he is very sweet. I had texted Neetu Kapoor after Animal praising Ranbir Kapoor’s manners. I was very impressed with his discipline, and the way he spoke. Neetu replied with a thank you. He is an excellent actor just like his father, he doesn’t fail in a single aspect.”

Suresh Oberoi confirms his presence in Animal Park

At the end of the movie, filmmaker Sandeep gave a peek at the sequel of the film, making cinephiles excited. When asked if he would be part of Animal Park, the Socha Na Tha actor said that since the director wanted him in the next film, he removed his death sequence from Animal.

Sharing more about it, the veteran actor stated, “My character was supposed to die in it, but he removed that part and said he wanted me to be in Animal Park too. When I inquired about the death scene, he told me it was cut because he wanted me in part two.”

Suresh Oberoi also added that while shooting for Kabir Singh with Sandeep, the helmer had expressed how comfortable he was shooting with him. “Vanga used to tell me during Kabir Singh that he loves working with me. He would say, ‘I am very comfortable because you do all we say and don’t trouble us.’ Later on, he gave me a role in Animal,” he revealed.

Animal went on to break all box office records and became a mega blockbuster last year.

