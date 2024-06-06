Kim Hye Yoon’s Extraordinary You with Rowoon, Lee Jae Wook gets weekend rebroadcast owing to Lovely Runner’s fame

Extraordinary You, starring Kim Hye Yoon, Rowoon, and Lee Jae Wook, has been announced to be replayed on weekends, due to Kim Hye Yoon's overwhelming popularity following the conclusion of the drama Lovely Runner.

Extraordinary You will be rebroadcasted in a marathon format on Saturday and Sunday from 6 PM to 10:40 PM. This is significant for the drama and actors alike because it means the channel will be halting the airing of new episodes of dramas and variety shows that typically air during this prime time on weekends.

Usually, it is said that only big-name dramas or long-running variety shows are broadcast in the evening. The decision to rebroadcast Extraordinary You instead is notable and unprecedented, with the last similar instance occurring when the celebrated actor Gong Yoo’s Goblin and Coffee Prince was rebroadcasted. This marks a milestone for the series, as weekends are the time when families spend time together.

About Extraordinary You

The drama Extraordinary You is a fantasy series that goes as follows: What would you do if you discovered you were a character in a comic and not even the main character? You'd try to change the story, of course.

Eun Dan Oh, a 17-year-old high school student from a wealthy family, suffers from a lifelong heart condition that means she won't live past her teenage years. When she starts experiencing long gaps in her memory, she realizes another unsettling truth: she is a character in a Korean webtoon, with all her actions predetermined by the artist.

To make things worse, she learns she's only a supporting character. Armed with this new understanding, she sets out to find true love within her own storyline and defy the author's plans, using the glimpses of the storyboard that she alone can see.

More about the stars Kim Hye Yoon, Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook

Kim Hye Yoon is a South Korean actress represented by Artist Company. She made her acting debut in 2013 with Samsaengi. After working on Bad Guys, she focused on her studies, making only guest appearances. After graduating, she began auditioning for larger roles and landed a part in Sky Castle, which earned her the 55th Baeksang Arts Award for Best New Actress. In 2019, she starred as the protagonist for the first time in Extraordinary You, winning both New and Excellence Actress awards at the MBC Drama Awards.

Kim Seok Woo, professionally known as Rowoon, is a South Korean singer, dancer, actor, and member of SF9, currently on hiatus. Rowoon spent six years as a trainee before debuting in October 2016 with SF9 through FNC Entertainment's survival show d.o.b (Dance or Band). Rowoon received several awards for his acting, including Best New Actor at the MBC Drama Awards, the Grimae Awards, and the Korea First Brand Awards in 2019. He continued to win accolades, including three awards at the 2021 KBS Drama Awards.

Lee Jae Wook, a South Korean actor and model managed by Log Studio, was born in Seoul and studied theater arts at Chung-Ang University. He debuted in the 2018 drama Memories of the Alhambra and won the MBC Drama Award for Best New Actor in 2019 for Extraordinary You.

