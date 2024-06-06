Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s couple style statement: Celebratory couture to vacay chic

Filmstar Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal’s love story never fails to melt our hearts. Once high school sweethearts, after years of courtship, the couple finally exchanged vows in a low-key wedding ceremony in January 2021.

After announcing their pregnancy this year in February, the longtime lovers have welcomed a summer-born baby girl to their family, and we are elated for the happy couple. What better way to celebrate this exciting news than by reliving Varan and Natasha’s chicest fashion moments together? Expect to be disarmed by their stylish ensembles that exude couple goals.

Varun and Natasha usher festive blessings in modern ethnic attire

To celebrate the festival of lights, the stunning couple chose bright and cheerful floral ensembles that are festive yet easy-going. The Bhediya actor wore a pink kurta embroidered with magenta floral motifs and a pair of rugged and ripped-at-the-need blue jeans.

While stunning, his wife wore a dazzling yellow outfit in a kaftan silhouette printed with vivacious pink florals and green botanicals. Her ensemble also had embellished golden coins and mirrorwork.

Natasha enhanced her boho-chic look with bold statement earrings and a sparkling bindi. She opted for sleek and straight middle-parted hair with natural glam and a lovely coral pout for her festive beauty picks.

Posing candidly with their adorable pet beagle, Varun and Natasha look radiant in their desi fusion looks. A blend of vibrant colors and contemporary style lends a youthful charm to their look, which matches the millennial couple’s vibe.

Advertisement

When Varun-Natasha celebrated their marital bond in matching pink hues for Karwa Chauth

The Citadel actor and his beau celebrated Karwa Chauth in outfits accented with romantic pink hues. Varun kept it easy with an off-white shirt and washed blue jeans, layering them with a pink Nehru jacket. Natasha matched his dapper jacket with her pastel pink floral lehenga with sparkling zari details and a glamorous fringed blouse. She accessorized with a glittering set of pink and white bangles and a crystal bindi.

Once more, the couple showed us how to create a refreshing ethnic look by mixing traditional outfits with modern elements. Whether it’s Natasha’s flapper-like fringed blouse or Varun’s Western twist with blue jeans, the couple brings an endearing, nonchalant attitude and newness to their Karwa Chauth looks.

Varun’s beach birthday party gave us inspiration for vacay-chic couple outfits

To celebrate his 36th year around the sun, the leading man of Bawaal took a low-profile vacation with his wife and close friends. Varun posted pictures of their beach party, where the couple sported laid-back looks. The actor wore an all-white linen ensemble of short-sleeve shirt and matching pants for a quaint cake-cutting ceremony. The movie star topped off his super chill look with a beach-perfect straw bowler hat.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Natasha too mirrored Varun in a white monochrome look of a sporty bralette and shorts, which she paired with a lavender cover-up, tan sandals, and a luxe metallic silver crossbody bag. She added a Van Cleef bracelet, hoop earrings, and layered necklaces while her sleek tresses were styled with a row of braids.

For another picture on the swing at the beach, Varun wore a classic white tank top, a pair of blue shorts, and a baseball cap. Natasha wore a minimalistic black monokini with her white cover-up tied at her waist. Her hair cascading down her shoulder in beachy waves, she added a pair of black sunnies to her beach look.

Varun and Natasha’s pastel wedding looks can inspire a fairytale of their own

When looking back at the couple’s stylish looks, revisiting their swoon-worthy wedding ensembles is a must. Natasha had self-designed her bridal looks. For the Mehendi function, the couple complemented floral embellished white ensembles.

Advertisement

Natasha’s princess-like raw silk lehenga set featured delicate pastel florals and exquisite beadwork. Her light pink Tourmaline stone necklace, uncut diamond earrings, and mang tikka added to the allure of the floral look. Meanwhile, Varun looked princely in an embellished kurta pajama layered with a regal long jacket.

For the wedding ceremony, the couple went for striking ivory ensembles. The bride wore a pale gold tulle lehenga set with art deco-inspired geometric and abstract floral motifs visible in the two dupattas she had layered. She accessorized her lehenga with emerald jewelry, along with pearl and diamond bangles and silver kaleeras that were highlighted with crystals and tassels.

Varun complemented Natasha in a fully embroidered ivory and gold bandhgala sherwani, which he paired with an ornate velvet aqua blue stole. Complete with garlands of yellow roses, the bride and groom in pastel hues exuded new-age royalty, looking like the main characters of a modern fairytale.

From decadent wedding ensembles to breezy vacay looks and fabulous festive outfits, this power couple knows how to be each other’s perfect match in fashion and life. As two becomes three, we wish the new parents a world of happiness.

Which one of Varun and Natasha’s looks are you loving? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 saree draping styles inspired by celebs like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor that will turn heads at your next family event