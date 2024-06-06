Fact Check: Is Jordynne Grace the Girl From Shawn Michaels’ 2009 Chef Segment?

Shawn Michaels assumed control of NXT in September 2022. And he has indeed been cooking since then. The WWE Hall of Famer is being showered with praise from the fans for his style of booking. After the latest edition of NXT, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace took to social media to post a picture of her alongside HBK, gifting him a chef’s hat.

This evoked a reminiscence of Michales’ 2009 segment, where he went missing from WWE, only to be found working as a chef in a cafeteria. Interestingly enough, there is a picture making rounds online where Michaels is seen with a little girl from his 2009 segment. And now fans are wondering if Jordynne Grace was that little girl.

Is Jordynne Grace really the girl from Shawn Michaels’ 2009 chef segment?

In the segment from 2009, Triple H sets out to locate his fellow DX partner, HBK. After finding him in a cafeteria, he sees Michaels calming a little girl upset about her delayed hamburger. After Jordynne Grace shared her picture alongside the head honcho of NXT, fans were quick to draw a connection with the little girl from the old segment, speculating if Jordynne Grace could be the same girl.

While it may appear to be her at first sight, it is not. The 28-year-old TNA star would have let the fans know if she was indeed the girl from the segment. Anyway, the photo did bring back good memories from 2009. Michaels further fueled speculations by changing his X profile picture to “Chef Michaels” from 2009.

Advertisement

All in all, it’s certain that Jordynne Grace is not the same girl from the DX segment. Grace made her impactful NXT debut on June 4. The Juggernaut made quick work of Stevie Turner in a one-on-one match. She is now slated to face Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground for the NXT Women’s Championship. We will have to wait and see if we see a first-ever champion from a different promotion win a WWE title.

Jordynne Grace discusses dealing with the new TNA management

Jordynne Grace made her first appearance on WWE TV during the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble. It then became evident that WWE was collaborating with TNA. However, her appearance in the Royal Rumble match was a one-off as she made her in-ring debut in NXT several months later.

During an interview with Fightful, Grace discussed dealing with the change in management in TNA. Since TNA’s parent company, Anthem, released former president, Scott D’Amore, new management is now overseeing the promotion’s direction. It should be noted that former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer is also in management.

Advertisement

Grace said, "It's going awesome, I guess, obviously. We have this kind of almost a full blown partnership now with WWE and hopefully it continues on. There's honestly not much of a change. Instead of asking Scott about something, I just ask Tommy.”

Read More: Fact Check: Is Brock Lesnar's Recent Picture From A Hockey Game Real? Exploring Truth Behind Viral Photo

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if WWE welcomes more TNA stars given their current partnership.