As fascinating as K-pop can be with its unique music, concepts and costumes, there are many other factors that keep the fans excited. Shipping, the act of pairing two people in a romantic or platonic relationship, has become a significant aspect of fan culture and the K-pop community is not far behind. Here, we explore some of the most shipped K-pop idols that have captivated the hearts of fans worldwide.

Shipping in K-pop holds a lot of significance in the community as it helps to bring together people from different fandoms together. Although oftentimes it has also led to tensions between artists, shipping is often done in a light-hearted manner. Without further ado, let’s get into the list of most popular idol pairings in K-pop.

10 Most shipped K-pop idols

1. Jungkook (BTS) and Lisa (BLACKPINK)

One of the highly shipped duo is Jungkook from BTS and Lisa from BLACKPINK. Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, and Lisa, the main dancer and rapper of BLACKPINK, have many things similar than meets the eye.

Both are known for their incredible talent and versatility, making them an exciting pair for fans to fantasize about. Their shared interests, such as dancing and a love for animals, add to the ship's appeal.

2. Suho (EXO) and Wendy (Red Velvet)

Labelmates Suho, the leader of EXO, and Wendy from Red Velvet's ship has been sailing for the last couple of years or so because of their adorable interactions. Suho is known for his caring and responsible nature, while Wendy is celebrated for her sweet personality and powerful vocals. The idols share a special relationship with each other and very recently Wendy was featured in Suho’s track titled Cheese from his recent solo album, 1 To 3 which has further raised expectations among fans.



3. G-Dragon (BIGBANG) & Dara (2NE1)

The ship of G-Dragon from BIGBANG and Dara from 2NE1, often referred to as "Daragon", has been a fan favorite for years. Both are iconic figures in the K-pop industry, known for their unique styles and groundbreaking contributions to music and fashion. Their close friendship and frequent interactions over the years have led fans to hope for something more. The nostalgia and chemistry between them make Daragon a legendary ship in the K-pop world.



4. Kai (EXO) & Jennie (BLACKPINK)

EXO's Kai and Jennie from BLACKPINK were once a real-life couple, which naturally makes them a popular ship. Their brief relationship in the public eye captured fans' attention and sparked numerous discussions. Despite their breakup, the memories of their time together continue to fuel the ship. Fans appreciated their chemistry and the way they complemented each other, both being fashion icons and talented performers.

5. Rosé (BLACKPINK) & Jaehyun (NCT)

Another popular ship is between BLACKPINK's Rosé and NCT's Jaehyun for no reason other than they look extremely good together for their stunning visuals and charming personalities. Jaehyun, known for his deep voice and handsome looks, pairs well with Rosé's ethereal beauty and melodic voice. The fans' elaborate fan edits, imagined interactions, and shared experiences as idols in the spotlight make this ship appealing to fans who enjoy picturing them as the 'IT' couple of K-pop.

6. V (BTS) and Jennie (BLACKPINK)

V (Kim Taehyung) from BTS and Jennie from BLACKPINK is perhaps one of the most talked-about pairs in the K-pop industry. Both are key visuals and vocalists in their respective groups, bringing immense talent and stage presence to the table.

Moreover, the artists have been seen around Paris spending time together which has fueled many rumors and speculations. They became the talk of the town for a few weeks and the news surfaced that they both are a couple but it has not been confirmed by either of them. Fans love to imagine the powerful couple they would make, given their immense popularity and influence.



7. Mingyu (SEVENTEEN) and SOMI

Mingyu from SEVENTEEN and SOMI have also been linked together in a relationship following an Instagram post that speculated rumors. However, fans quickly came into defense and refuted the claims that insisted the idols were dating. But one side of the internet chose to ship the idols anyway even though the rumors were false. Both the artists’ good looks and strong personalities have convinced the fans that they will make a beautiful couple.



8. Jackson Wang (GOT7) and Tzuyu (TWICE)

Jackson Wang of GOT7 and Tzuyu of TWICE are a favorite among shippers due to their striking visuals and charismatic personalities. Jackson, known for his charming and outgoing nature, contrasts with Tzuyu's more reserved and elegant demeanor, creating a dynamic that fans find incredibly appealing. Their interactions, though limited, are enough to spark imagination and fanfiction, making them a top-tier ship in the K-pop community.

9. Chanyeol (EXO) & Rosé (BLACKPINK)

Chanyeol from EXO and Rosé from BLACKPINK are another popular ship among fans. Fans draw many similarities between the artists, Chanyeol is multi-talented and can rap, sing, and play instruments, and on the other hand, Rosé has a soulful voice and musical talent. Moreover, their lovely pair is referred to as “Chanrosé” and they have collaborated on a special stage event which has further sparked speculations. Fans enjoy imagining the creative collaborations and beautiful music they could produce together.

