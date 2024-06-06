7 saree draping styles inspired by celebs like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor that will turn heads at your next family event

Sarees hold a special significance in the desis’ wardrobes. Be it any occasion, party or pooja, a saree is one outfit that will never go wrong. If anything, your saree draping styles will make you stand out from the crowd.

We all have seen our mothers and grandmothers wear sarees with such perfection that we could never come close to how they carry the drape. If you are a saree enthusiast, we have compiled seven different types of draping styles inspired by celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and more that will make you look like a heroine at the next family function you attend.

7 Saree draping styles inspired by celebs

Classic saree draping

The classic Indian saree drape, known as nivi style, involves wrapping the saree around the waist, making pleats at the front, and then draping the loose end, called pallu, over the shoulder.

Alia Bhatt’s pink chiffon saree is a classic example of this drape. This style is elegant and widely used for both everyday wear and special occasions. Additionally, it is a popular choice for more formal events like weddings, parties, and religious ceremonies due to its elegant and graceful appearance.

Langa Voni/ Pattu Pavadai

The half saree, also known as Langa Voni/ Pattu Pavadai, is a traditional South Indian saree draping style worn by young girls and women for special occasions like weddings and festivals.

Like Janhvi Kapoor, you can wear this saree by picking up a skirt that falls gracefully towards your ankles. Take one end of the saree and drape it over your left shoulder, allowing it to fall loosely behind you. Complete the look with traditional jewellery such as earrings, bangles, and a necklace, along with ornate hair accessories like flowers or hairpins.

Gujarati saree draping style

The Gujarati saree draping style is known for the emphasis that it gives to the distinctive pallu placement and pleating. Case in point: Sonam Kapoor’s gharchola saree.

Start by tucking the plain end of the saree into the right side of the waist, near the navel, and going around the waist to ensure you have adequate length. Make 6-8 pleats around the waist, ensuring they are of smaller size than other styles.

The pleats should point towards the right side. Having made pleats, tuck it slightly to the left in the waistband. Now, take the pallu (decorative end of the saree) and bring it over to the right.

Dhoti-style saree draping

Draping a saree in a dhoti style like Taapsee Pannu is a modern and trendy way to wear the traditional drape. You can wear your saree with a fitted blouse and underskirt.

Take the loose end of the saree and bring it between the legs to the back to tuck it into the back of the waistband. The dhoti-style saree draping is suitable for occasions like parties, receptions and cultural events. It offers a unique stylish twist to the traditional saree.

Double Veil draping style

Draping the saree with a double veil like Deepika Padukone is an elegant and traditional choice for brides. The double veil saree adds an extra layer of elegance and grandeur to the bridal attire. The cascading veils create a regal and majestic look, enhancing the bride’s appearance.

The double veil saree draping style is also a versatile wedding saree draping style as brides can choose to drape the veils in various ways, such as crossing them over the chest, letting them fall freely, or pinning them up to create different looks throughout the wedding ceremony and reception.

Saree draping with belt

Draping a saree with a belt like Shilpa Shetty is a chic way to elevate your traditional attire and a modern saree draping style. Neatly pleat your saree and secure it with a stylish belt around the waist, over the saree just above the pleats.

You can choose a belt that can compliment your saree or a contrasting one for a bold look. You adjust the length of the pallu according to your saree and belt.

You can secure the pallu decorative pins of brooches. This saree will accentuate your waistline and is perfect for dancing the night away.

South Indian saree draping

If you want to showcase your saree like Pooja Hegde, the traditional south Indian Kanjivaram saree draping style celebrates its beauty and craftsmanship, making it perfect for weddings, festivals, and other cultural events.

It exudes elegance, and grace, and will make you feel like Royalty. You can accessorise it with temple jewellery like jhumkas (dangling earrings), bangles, and a statement hair accessory like a maang tikka or jada.

These saree draping styles and accessories will help to revitalise your saree collection, inspired by Bollywood celebs. You can add a belt for instance, wear it with a cape or try dhoti; alternatively, a saree gown can be used among others to maintain the timeless elegance of a sari with a twist.

