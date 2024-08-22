Pachinko season 2: Lee Min Ho's return as Koh Hansu places him in dilemma amidst war in Japan; watch clip

Pachinko Season 2 is an upcoming South Korean series starring Kim Min Ha and Lee Min Ho in the lead roles. It follows the story of a generational Korean family's struggles amidst migration and cultural upheaval. A new clip of the show has been released ahead of its premiere showcasing the enigmatic character Koh Hansu making an anticipated entrance.

On August 22, 2024, the production team of Pachinko season 2 released a new clip featuring Lee Min Ho reprising the character Koh Hansu. In the short clip, the actor can be seen returning to Japan, where his loyal subordinate greets him. He informs Koh Hansu that his trip has been fruitful and their plan seems to be going on track.

Watch the clip-

However, the worker asks him if he will be choosing the Soviets or the Americans. But Koh Hansu has no answer to the question and says that he has not made a decision yet. Lee Min Ho as Koh Hansu, captivated the fans with his portrayal of the complex role in the previous season. Although he seems like an ordinary man trying to lead a sincere life in Japan, he is rather a cold and calculated businessman with many secrets.

In the upcoming new season, the audience will see immense character growth from Hansu where he explores his emotional side. As he reunites with Sun Ja in Osaka, it is expected that we will see a side of him that is genuine and showcases depth.

