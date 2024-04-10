Parasyte: The Grey leads top 10 TV show chart worldwide list, dethroning Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears

Parasyte: The Grey was quick to capture the attention and love of fans globally. The drama is based on the legendary manga Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki. So it came as no surprise that the drama took the number one spot on the list of non-English TV series category worldwide. Here are the details.

Parastye: The Grey takes no. 1 spot on non-English TV series list worldwide; Queen of Tears dips to no. 2

Parastyte: The Grey topped the list of Netflix's non-English TV series category with 6.3 million views within three days. Previously, Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun's Queen of Tears was leading this list. Additionally, it entered the top 10 TV shows category in 68 countries, including India.

More about Parasyte: The Grey

Parasyte: The Grey was released on April 5 and is streaming on Netflix.

Yeon Sang Ho directed the drama. He is known for working on The Bequeathed, Train to Busan, Hellbound, and more. He also participated in the scriptwriting along with Ryu Yong Jae, who is known for working on Money Heist: Korea—Joint Economic Area, My Holo Love, Monstrous, Peninsula, and more.

Parasyte: The Grey will star Koo Kyo Hwan, Jeon So Nee, and Lee Jung Hyun. Koo Kyo Han has acted in hits like D.P., Monstrous, Kill Bok Suk, and more. Jung So Nee has played the main role in Our Blooming Youth and Scripting Your Destiny. Lee Jung Hyun is known for The Night of the Undead, Peninsula, and Love, Again.

The science fiction horror follows the story of parasites that invade Earth from outer space and take over human bodies to gain power. Koo Kyu Hwan plays a man who goes on a quest to find his missing sister and, on his journey, has to fight the parasites. The Grey is an anti-parasite group that fights against them, and Lee Jung Hyun plays their leader. Jeon So Nee plays a lady who is affected by the parasite, but they cohabit the body together.

